The Federal Oral Court 8 (TOF 8) has to decide if it gives rise to a set of proposals that coincide in its objective: that the trial for the signing of the Memorandum of Understanding with Iran is not carried out. The case began with the complaint of the late prosecutor Alberto Nisman, and its main defendant is Cristina Kirchner for aggravated cover-up and obstruction of a public official act. In addition to the nullity of the process, the vice president requested a public hearing to carry out what is expected to be a political defense. At least six defendants asked that the oral debate not be held.

More than six years have passed since Nisman denounced Cristina in January 2015 for signing the pact with Iran. After repeated refusals, the case was investigated, and the March 5, 2018, the late judge Claudio Bonadio sent the case to oral trial. The TOF 8, which has been assigned the trial, called a preliminary hearing for December 14, which ended up being postponed. If the oral debate takes place, it is estimated that about 300 witnesses will pass through the podium.

Recently the TOF 8 -integrated by the judges José Michilini, Gabriela López Íñiguez and Daniel Obligado– received a series of proposals from the accused to annul the trial and consequently, that the respective dismissals be issued.

The requests were made after knowing that two members of the Chamber of Cassation, Mariano Borinsky and Gustavo Hornos, they visited the Casa Rosada and the Quinta de Olivos during the presidency of Mauricio Macri. Both intervened in the resolutions that confirmed the progress of the case towards the oral trial.

The first to make the proposal was Cristina Kirchner, emphasizing her theory of lawfare, which holds that both she and her former officials were victims of political persecution which began in the Executive Power of the previous administration, with justice participating as the “executing arm”.

Among her main accusations, the vice president considered that at least ten decisions made by the magistrates in relation to the case were linked to meetings held with Macri, and that is why he asked to dismiss the entire case.

Then Juan Martin Mena, Secretary of Justice and former director of the Federal Intelligence Agency (AFI) replied to the proposal in a brief, invoking the same arguments as the vice president. He was not the only one: Carlos Zannini, Oscar Parrilli, Luis D’Elía, Andrés Larroque (current minister of Axel Kicillof) and Jorge KhalilThey also asked for the nullity of the trial.

In addition to this set of presentations that generally seek not to carry out the trial, there is a specific proposal from Cristina, to hold a public hearing in which to present her arguments.

The vice president said that the cause of the “Memorandum” is “one of the most scandalous judicial processes recorded in the annals of our jurisprudence. In the framework of this process, as explained, judges Hornos and Borinsky took a decisive role, without which the case would never have reached the oral trial instance. “

For this reason, and to expand the arguments of her proposal, the vice president required that the publicity of the audience that is usually summoned in such circumstances be enabled. “Given the importance of this process, such hearing must be held publicly, authorizing the media that require it to broadcast it live,” he said.

It is the judicial process of the greatest international significance against Cristina Kirchner. In this judgment it will be judged the alleged attempt to cover up the five accused Iranian defendantss of having been the intellectual authors of the attack on the AMIA through the signing of the memorandum of understanding with Iran, a fact that the late prosecutor Alberto Nisman denounced in 2015. The attack was carried out by a command of the Islamic Jihad of the Hezbollah of Lebanon, although under Iranian control.

The case filed two years ago in TOF 8 had several delays. Senator Oscar Parrilli, one of the defendants, requested the annulment of the process after Ana Maria Figueroa, One of the judges who intervened in the case revealed alleged pressure from the Executive Power during the administration of Mauricio Macri. Carlos Zannini’s lawyer, Mariano Fragueiro Frías, also requested the annulment of his prosecution and that the case be brought to trial.

But the prosecutor before the TOF 8, Marcelo colombo, rejected the arguments of Zannini, and was the one who urged that the judges move towards the beginning of the oral debate. He argued that the importance of the facts investigated “requires the debate to move forward quickly so that it is there, with the publicity and scope of evidence that this stage guarantees, that the charges are definitively resolved.”

The accusation

On December 7, 2017, Judge Bonadio requested the violation and preventive detention of former President Cristina Kirchner. At that time, he prosecuted her for treason, aggravated cover-up and obstruction of a functional act, all linked to the pact with Iran as an alleged benefit for those accused of the AMIA attack. According to the justice, Cristina and several of her officials designed a “criminal plan” to “endow the Iranians with impunity.” Responsible for the blowing up of the Jewish mutual.

For Justice, the pact with Iran was intended that the Iranian citizens accused of the terrorist attack “could escape from the action of justice – by granting Interpol enough tools so that the notifications of the red index that weighed against the Iranian citizens lose virtuality ”. Thus, they were freed from “all criminal responsibility for said events -through the creation of a Truth Commission- and through this, introduce an alternative hypothesis.”

The defendants are Cristina Kirchner, Oscar Parrilli, Carlos Zannini, Angelina Abbona, Eduardo Zuain, Juan Martín Mena, Andrés Larroque, Jorge Khalil, Luis D’Elía, Fernando Esteche and Allan Bogado. The late former Chancellor Héctor Timerman was also prosecuted.

