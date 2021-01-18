In the midst of rising inflation and the consequent adjustments in all areas, the bread will not be saved either. Miguel Di Betta, president of the Argentine Federation of the Bread and Related Industry, confirmed that there will be increases between 10 and 15 percent from this week.

The leader attributed the rise to an increase in the price of flour, margarine and fats, among other inputs, which will be transferred to consumers’ pockets in the coming days.

“A new price of bread and all its derivatives is anticipated, which will be between 10 and 15 percent“, confirmed Di Betta in dialogue with radio The net. And he added: “This is due to the increase in the prices of inputs such as flour, margarine, fats, which today, due to the meat problem, have all risen. Fuels as well.”

According to the leader, a kilo of bread is 140 pesos on average in Buenos Aires, while a dozen bills range between 240 and 300 pesos depending on the place.

Regarding when the adjustment will be applied, Di Betta specified that can be given “this week” and he indicated that “each province is being analyzed, which has its own freight rates, its inputs, its prices.”

Photo: La Mantequería.

Despite the essential work of the item in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic, sales fell sharply in 2020. “We are in sales decline, this does not help us or the general public. But truly a bag of flour ago 15 days it was worth 1,400 or 1,500 pesos and today it is 1,800 and other mills are directly with the sale suspended “.

As reported days ago by the Institute of Statistics and Censuses (Indec), December inflation reached 4%, the highest value for 2020, with which the year ended with a total of 36.1%.

However, for mass consumption foods, inflation was higher than that reported by the Indec. Last December, the cost of a “basic food basket for mass consumption” increased by 2.98%, but closed the year with a 37.41% rise compared to December 2019.

In total, Food and beverages increased 42%. This is the item that has the most weight in the construction of the index. It is curious that other sectors hit hard by the pandemic rose more than the general CPI. In fact, the sector with the most increases in all of 2020 was Clothing and footwear, with 60%. It was followed by Recreation and Culture, with an increase of 48%, Home equipment, with 37.7%, and Hotels and restaurants, with 36.3%.

