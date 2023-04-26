In the Moscow region, more precipitation fell in 12 hours than in all the past days of April. This was announced on April 26 by the leading specialist of the Phobos weather center Mikhail Leus in his Telegram channel.

“The long-awaited rains have passed in the central regions of European Russia. The strongest, as expected, they were in the east of the territory. In the capital region, over the past 12 hours, more precipitation has already fallen in places than in all the past days of April, ”Leus wrote.

On April 24, the head of the Meteo prognostic center, Alexander Shuvalov, told Izvestia that rains would come to the capital from April 26, which would most likely last until May 2.

The head of Yandex.Weather, Alexander Ganshin, stressed on April 26 that cloudy and cloudy weather is expected in the capital from April 29 to May 1, with air temperatures up to +15 degrees.

On this day, the scientific director of the Hydrometeorological Center of Russia Roman Vilfand said that precipitation would come to the Irkutsk, Vladimir regions, as well as Buryatia, Tatarstan, Transbaikalia and the North Caucasus. Bad weather awaits both Buryatia and the Trans-Baikal Territory, where it will rain and sleet. Rains are expected in the North Caucasus and the Vladimir region on April 26–27, while hail is also possible in Tatarstan, as well as winds up to 23 m/s.