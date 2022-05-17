A new image of Jane Foster and Valkyrie in “Thor: love and thunder” has once again shown the imposing appearance of Natalie Portman as Lady Thor in the next Marvel film. Everything seems to indicate that the director Taika Waititi will make the return of the actress the one that the true fans of the UCM expected.

There are still a couple of months left to see the fourth film of the god of thunder on the big screen, but small previews of what we will see in July continue to arrive.

Although we had already seen Portman pose with Chris Hemsworth, now it was his turn to show off with Tessa Thompson.

Valkyrie and Jane Foster in “Thor: Love and Thunder.” Photo: Marvel

In the new revealed photo, we see Jane Foster sitting in an apparent court, where both Lady Thor and Valkyrie look imposing.

Although it could be an important detail for the story, the truth is that Natalie Portman’s big arms do not stop attracting attention.

Portman’s physical change

A few months ago, Natalie Portman surprised in some photos leaked from the set of “Thor: love and thunder”.

Natalie Portman during her training and on the set of “Thor: love and thunder”. Photo: Twitter

The 40-year-old Oscar-winning actress for “Black Swan” had noticeably developed the muscles in her arms in order to achieve the Lady Thor look.

Now, it remains to wait for the movie to see her in action on her return to the Marvel Cinematic Universe.