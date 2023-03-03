(advertorial)

A little more performance – we literally don’t know anyone who wouldn’t want that. But to turn your car into ‘a project’ right away… To unleash all kinds of complicated technical conditions, or to hang ugly fat exhausts under it – that is not necessary.

Good news: there is an easy way to make your car perform better, which is not difficult or expensive at all. A better air filter! And unlike other inexpensive ways to ‘increase the power’, installing a better air filter really delivers proven results.

More air is always better

You also know: the more air that enters your engine, the better it performs. The factory air filter in your car is not necessarily the best – they come from the specialist: K&N. More than 50 years ago they invented reusable cotton high flow air filter, and since then they have only been hard at work improving that technique.

The principle is simple: a K&N air filter lets through up to 40 percent more air, which produces extra power. Go breathe through a straw and then run; more oxygen simply means better performance. The textbook example of a not too drastic measure that nevertheless produces results. It is not for nothing that you see a sports air filter on every racing car.

Where do you buy K&N air filters?

Ordering a K&N air filter for your car is easy winparts. There you can not only buy your filter, but also cleaning agent to keep the filter in top condition. Because indeed, K&N air filters can in many cases be cleaned and reused. This way you don’t have to buy a new filter from the dealer every time. Find your K&N air filter now winparts!