More power for Musk: Trump gives him the supervision of federal contracts and subsidies

More power for Elon Musk. Donald Trump has thus responded to the slight questioning of the high positions of federal agencies, who contradicted Musk’s ultimatum to public employees. The Doge weekend (government efficiency department) sent an email to all federal workers under the threat of being fired if they did not respond. Now, the US President has signed an executive order on Wednesday in which he puts the Doge (government efficiency department) in charge of supervising the payment of federal contracts and subsidies.

It also orders federal agencies to review contracts and subsidies to detect “waste, fraud and abuse”, and work with Doge employees to review and finish all “unnecessary” contracts. It is not specified what criteria are going to be used to consider “unnecessary” the contracts that are terminated. Trump establishes that a priority is given “to the review of the funds disbursed by virtue of contracts and subsidies to educational institutions and foreign entities.” The deadline for this is 30 days.

A considerable percentage of the income of two of the main companies of Musk, Tesla and Spacex, comes largely from federal aid and contracts. This same Wednesday the Washington Post He published exclusively how the richest man in the world is built on about 38,000 million dollars from government funds.

The spectrum covered by federal contracts and subsidies is very broad, so this order also has the potential to end up affecting programs or entities that in charge of social assistance programs. In principle, the order says that “direct assistance to individuals” is excluded, although that was the same as it was said when it ordered to freeze federal aid to social programs and thousands of people, individually, they were at risk of being affected.

In the order, Trump asks to prioritize the review of the funds disbursed to educational institutions. The US president has already made it clear that one of his objectives is to end the education department – in principle he cannot because his elimination requires a supermayer of Congress – but a way to suffocate it would be to cut in funds for the programs he supports. The majority of programs that finance education are aimed at the most vulnerable students: children from low -income families, as well as those with mobility problems.

Trump is delivering to Musk collaborators the supervision of the approval of payments related to contracts, subsidies and loans “to ensure that government expenditure is transparent and that government employees pay accounts to the US public”. The objective of the order, according to the document sent by the White House, is to implement the Doge cost reduction campaign.

As usual within the Doge Tijeretazos campaign, the exceptions applied are linked to customs and border protection (CBP), the Immigration and Customs Control Service (ICE), the Department of National Security, officers of the forces of the order, “the uniformed services” and any “other subsidy or covered contract, component of the agency or real estate property that the head of the corresponding agency for the corresponding agency in writing in writing. Totally or partially, of this order, in consultation with the leader of the agency’s Doge team and the director of the Office of Management and Budget (OMB) ”.

The signing of the order arrives after the first meeting of the presidential cabinet, where Trump has also put Musk to defend the decision to send an email to all federal workers under the threat of being fired if they did not respond. It was here when Trump loyal, as the director of the FBI, Kash Patel, or the Secretary of State, Marco Rubio, told their employees not to respond for fear of compromising confidential information.

At the meeting, Trump has praised the measure and told the rest of the government members that: “I think everyone is very much in favor of it, and if they are not, I would like them to say it, but they are very in favor.” During the meeting, the laughter of alleged camaraderie to the comments of Musk and Trump has not lacked to content the Republican in his leader aspirations.