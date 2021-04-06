The backward desire to side, the sunny morning and the desire to share in the street threw thousands of huertanos to the streets this Tuesday morning, taken at the same time by the Local Police, with 400 agents and two drones combing the municipality. With practically a van in every square and garden, agents have kept parks and gardens at bay, at least until early afternoon, clear and without riots. Without huts or huts, terraces of bars and restaurants have concentrated in exchange for huertanos and countrymen, who have flooded every last chair, all divided into groups of four.

«It is a good day, but almost like any holiday. We receive it as a Saturday in the middle of the week, and above all, as proof that the problem is not the bars; this is the demonstration that we can give a controlled service“Claimed José María Rubiales, president of the Association of Cafes, Bars and Related of the Region, satisfied that for a year” the benefit is not only the ‘Chinese’ and supermarkets.

Close surveillance has avoided, at least in the city center, the lags of other years. Except for some frustrated drinking attempt in the Garden of Gunpowder, La Fama, the Three Cups and in the mountains, The morning has passed with an atmosphere of the side but at several levels below the usual. “People had organized bottles, but it has been cracking … with this we managed,” Juan, Antonio, Lucas and Miguel were happy on one of the terraces in the Plaza de La Merced. In Las Flores, where finding a table was a chimera, Another police van and the officers walking around prevented any attempt to put two tables together. «Another thing is the parks of the districts, which are less guarded. This afternoon we will go there », admitted Amalia and Julia. In Alfonso X and Cardenal Belluga, more of the same. The agents, however, kept their guard up in anticipation of a more difficult afternoon.

The most Murcian morning dawned in the Cathedral, where the peñas huertanas filled with their colorful skirts, bouquets of flowers for the patron saint, the Virgen de la Fuensanta, and the music of the castanets and bandurrias of the Peña L’Artesa, the temple. The mass, officiated by the auxiliary bishop, ended with a memory for those who have suffered with the pandemic and encouragement to «the zagales and zagalas, fruit and future of our society. Receive gratitude from the heart of the Virgen de la Fuensanta, mother of all Murcians.

The mayor, José Antonio Serrano, enjoyed together with a good part of the Corporation his first Huerta mass, asking the neighbors for prudence. «Unfortunately we cannot enjoy the barracks, but it would be worse to have the hospitals full; if we avoid it, it is an achievement.