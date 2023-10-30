Still in points

The positive momentum continues Williams in this season finale, which after the double placing in the points obtained in Austin reaches the top-10 again in Mexico. The point in common with the US GP is the ninth position for Alexander Albonhighly anticipated in the race after the incredible performance in PL3, at the end of which he had not achieved the best time of the session by just 70 thousandths of Verstappen.

A ‘surprising’ race

The Anglo-Thai driver thus finished among the top ten in this championship for the seventh time, extending his lead in the championship standings over Bottas and slightly reducing the gap to Ocon, now 12th and 18 points ahead of the 13th place occupied by the team’s driver. Williams: “It was a great race, which It surprised me, seeing as we didn’t have a great pace – He admitted – the track was a little too hot for us and required very careful tire management, as I expected. We had a great start, in which we gained some positions and we also had a good strategy, but the red flag ruined everything a bit, so we had to do a reset before restarting. We recovered the positions lost during the Safety Car and I believe that, regardless of yesterday’s qualifying, P9 was the best result we could have achieved today, so I’m happy.”

Retreat for Sargeant

Different story for his teammate Logan Sargeant, who was unable to relive the joy of a placing in the points as happened in the United States, where he achieved a top-10 result in Formula 1 for the first time in his career in front of his home crowd. Specifically, #2 had to deal with a technical problem which forced him to retire: “It was another positive Sunday from me – commented – the pace was good again and I made some good moves. I had a terrible restart which prevented me from getting back into the top 10. However, we managed an issue throughout the race and lost a lap from a reliability point of view. We had a problem at fuel pump which forced us to withdraw. We had the right amount of fuel in the car, but we couldn’t get it into the engine. We did our best to manage it and the team helped me get through it. It was disappointing not to be able to finish the race after giving everything I had for 71 laps, but there are many positives to take away and I am satisfied with myself“. Despite its defeat, Williams maintains its seventh position in the Constructors’ standings, 12 points ahead of AlphaTauri, which moved in one fell swoop from last place to 8th thanks to the performance of Daniel Ricciardo, seventh at the finish line.