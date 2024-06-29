amd FSR 3.1 is now available for 5 PlayStation video games on PC. Now frame rates will be 3x faster compared to other graphics cards on the market.

AMD FidelityFX Super Resolution 3 (FSR 3), the latest frame rate technology for PC game optimization, is now available on several PlayStation titles ported to PC, including: Ghost of Tsushima: Director’s Cut, Horizon Forbidden West Complete Edition, Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart, Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales and Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered.

Source: AMD

However, this feature was implemented in titles such as The Last of Us Part I, Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora and starfield.

AMD’s new technology will offer these games noticeable improvements in image quality, a new and updatable “FSR API” and more frames per second.

On AMD’s part, that won’t be all we’ll see, as its Adrenalin Edition 24.6.1 software will come with new updates that will bring the following:

AMD Radeon Anti-lag 2: 37% reduction on AMD Radeon and Ryzen G-Series cards. Currently available by default on Counter-Strike 2

Radeon Support: For The First Descendant and Once Human

Expanding AMD Hypr-Tune Profiles: Instant performance boost with Hypr-Rx for titles like Overwatch 2, Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth, F1 24, The First Descendant and Outpost: Infinite Siege.

Source: AMD

AMD FSR 3: What other games will be supported soon?

Soon, AMD FSR 3 will also be compatible with up to 60 games, of which the following stand out: Cyberpunk 2077, Dying Light 2, Farming Simulator 25, God of War Ragnarok and many more titles on the way.

