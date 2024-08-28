Once again, the legal representatives of several anime companies in Japan have succeeded in shutting down a good number of sites where it was possible to watch Japanese animation for free. One might think “what’s wrong with that?”, but there is a lot of money at stake in these issues.

According to the report revealed by Torrent Freak, more than 10 sites that streamed anime were shut down, as they were doing it without permission, paying licenses and so on. You know, illegal distribution is a crime and if they don’t sue you, at least they will shut down your site.

Now, if you happen to search for sites like AnimeSauge and Animewave, you will get the same message: “it’s been many years since we appeared and we always seek to offer better products to provide a better user experience and now that everything is better, it’s time to say goodbye”, as if it were some kind of photocopy.

To give you an idea, all the sites that were closed together account for around 262.9 million monthly visits, which is a significant figure that we must not lose sight of, because in the end each of those websites earned money from ads, which surely had malware and other things. Or did you think that free meant that nothing was going to happen to you?

Anime piracy is a real problem for creators, licensees, and others.

Many online users believe that if it’s on the Internet, then it should be free without rhyme or reason. However, somehow licenses, permits, and other issues related to the distribution of content must be paid for, and anime is no exception.

Japanese groups are trying to shut down these sites where anime is distributed illegally, which bothers many users. However, legal representatives are within their rights to exert pressure and achieve their goal.

Yes, they don't like it, but that's how the business works. What do you think about this situation?