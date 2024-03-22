The number of people with tuberculosis has increased in the past year, the RIVM reported on Friday. Most people do not become ill from the bacteria that enter your body through the respiratory tract. But untreated tuberculosis can be dangerous. Pulmonologist Christine Korteweg and internist-infectiologist Eliane Leyten explain who is susceptible to the disease and how to recognize it. “There is one treatment for tuberculosis.”
Naomi Defoer
Latest update:
10:36
Free unlimited access to Showbytes? Which can!
Log in or create an account and never miss anything from the stars.
#people #tuberculosis #Netherlands #doctors #explain #infectious #disease #treated
Leave a Reply