Dhe population in Germany grew significantly last year due to strong immigration from the war-torn Ukraine. It increased by 1.3 percent or a good 1.1 million people, as the Federal Statistical Office announced on Tuesday. In 2021 there was only an increase of 0.1 percent or 82,000 people. At the end of 2022, a good 84.4 million people were living in Germany – this is the highest value since the time series began in 1950.

According to the information, this development is due to a significant increase in net immigration to 1.455 million – “mainly due to the refugee movements from Ukraine”, which was invaded by Russia in February 2022. Again, more people died than were born: the excess of deaths rose to 327,000 after having been 228,000 in 2021.

“Overall, there was an increase in population in all federal states,” said the Federal Statistical Office. In absolute terms, the population increased the most in North Rhine-Westphalia last year with 215,000 people, followed by Bavaria (192,000) and Baden-Württemberg (156,000). In percentage terms, however, the city states of Berlin and Hamburg showed the highest increases, each with 2.1 percent. Overall, the West German federal states recorded a population increase of 913,000 people to 68.0 million, which corresponds to an increase of 1.4 percent. In the eastern German non-city states, there was an increase of 1.1 percent or 131,000 to 12.6 million. “This shows a similar development in the west and east German states,” it said.

At the end of 2022, 72.0 million Germans and 12.3 million foreign nationals lived in Germany. Most of them held Turkish (1.34 million), Ukrainian (1.05 million) or Syrian (883,000) citizenship. The largest absolute increases were seen last year among people with Ukrainian (plus 915,000), Afghan (plus 61,000) or Syrian (plus 48,000) nationality. “The number of Ukrainians living in Germany increased more than sixfold between the beginning and end of the year,” according to the Federal Office.