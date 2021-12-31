More Dutch people are opting for an in-kind budget policy this year. One in ten switchers currently opts for such a stripped-down in-kind policy, according to comparison site Independer. But that is not without risk.











The Ziezo selective in-kind budget policy is 4 euros a month cheaper than Ziezo basic. The in-kind budget policies of ProLife and Zekur are also competitively priced. That makes them popular, sees Independer. One in ten Dutch people who switch via Independer opts for an in-kind budget policy. In previous years that was almost one in twenty.

“It seems attractive”, admits Bas Knopperts health insurance expert at Independer. “But with such a budget policy in kind you can only be helped at a limited number of hospitals in the Netherlands. Incidentally, this only applies to planned care, not to emergency care.”

What types of health insurance policies are there? – Of a refund policy you have complete free choice of care and you can go to any healthcare provider. The premium is often higher for this. – A policy in kind is lower in price, but on the other hand you can only go to contracted care providers. Are you going to a healthcare provider without a contract? Then you may have to pay a part extra. – A combination policy is a combination of the above. You have a free choice of care for and part, but you cannot assume it and in some cases you have to pay something extra. The premium is lower than that of a refund policy. – The in-kind budget policy What this article is about is a stripped-down version of a policy in kind. There are fewer contracted care providers (usually also fewer hospitals), making the policy even cheaper.

Fewer hospitals next year

“Health insurers are contracting fewer hospitals for their in-kind budget policy than before,” explains Knopperts. “For this year, about a third of the hospitals were not contracted, for next year that will already be at 44 percent of the hospitals.”

For example, Achmea contracted 5 fewer hospitals for the in-kind budget policies than before this year. Although 4 hospitals will be added, 9 will also be closed, including the Twente Medical Center in Enschede, the Alrijne Hospital in Leiden and Leiderdorp and the Admiraal de Ruyter Hospital in Goes and Vlissingen. Insured persons of Zekur from Univé will also be able to visit fewer hospitals in the coming year. As a result, they may have to pay extra at almost half of the hospitals.



Only opt for the in-kind budget policy if you have been well informed, so that you make the choice very consciously Babs van der Staak, Consumers’ Association

Risky policy

The Consumers’ Association also warns against the in-kind budget policy. “It is a risky policy,” says Babs van der Staak. “Only opt for it if you have been well informed, so that you make the choice very consciously.”

According to the Van der Staak, an in-kind budget policy can be sensible for those who expect few healthcare costs or are satisfied with a limited choice of hospitals. “Then you can save money with budget health insurance. But you have to pay close attention to the fine print, otherwise you could be faced with unexpectedly high costs.”



With an in-kind policy you can in principle go to all hospitals next year Bas Knopperts, Independer

Stripped-down in-kind policy

With regard to the choice of hospitals, the in-kind budget policy is a stripped-down in-kind policy. Health insurers conclude contracts with health care providers. With an in-kind policy, only care provided by care providers with whom the health insurer has a contract is fully reimbursed. Insured persons may have to pay extra for care provided by care providers without a contract.

Independer emphasizes that a budget policy in kind is not the same as a low-cost policy. “The price-fighters of the well-known health insurers are often in-kind policies,” says Knopperts. ,,With an in-kind policy, you can in principle go to all hospitals next year. Exceptions are some specialized clinics, such as rehab.”

What is involved in switching health insurers? In this video Bas Knopperts of the independent comparator Independer answers the most frequently asked questions.