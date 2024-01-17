Although Jumbo added eleven branches last year, fewer people go to the Brabant supermarket. Last year, the Jumbo's market share fell from 21.4 to 21.1 percent. Albert Heijn, on the other hand, did grow. This is evident from research by NielsenIQ, which also calculated that the supermarkets had a record total turnover: more than 50 billion euros.

#people #Albert #Heijn #Jumbo #losing #customers #additional #stores