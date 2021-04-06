CARM

The president of the Community, Fernando López Miras, visited the Alcantarilla-Sangonera health center yesterday, where the vaccination of those over 80 years of age is being completed. López Miras announced that this year

It is planned to award the remodeling and expansion works of the center, “to better cover the population of Alcantarilla, Sangonera La Seca, Cañada Hermosa and Barqueros.” The number of pediatric consultations will be increased and the Gynecology and Physiotherapy area will be expanded with a kinesitherapy room and changing rooms. In addition, an elevator will be installed.