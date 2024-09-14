In the new year I am 277 pedestrian deaths alreadywith 186 men and 91 women, of which 153 were over 65, almost 60% of the total, with a massacre of elderly people even in these summer months. This is what emerges from the latest monitoring by the Pedoni Asaps-Sapidata observatory. The first half of the year had already confirmed that pedestrians are the most defenseless road users, especially when they are elderly. In the first half of 2023 there were 191, an increase of seven deaths compared to the 198 of the same period in 2024.

In first place among the regions with the highest number of deaths in Italy is Lombardy, followed by Lazio and Campaniawhere the latest victim was recorded yesterday evening: a woman hit and killed while crossing the road in Pontecagnano Faiano in the province of Salerno. Many, the observatory reports, have been hit on pedestrian crossings.