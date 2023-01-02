León, Guanajuato.- During Sunday January 1 from continuous the transfer from patients of accident happened in Nayarit to a tourist truck on Friday afternoon, in which 45 were injured and 15 died, the Ministry of Health carries out the transfers.

The Guanajuato Health Secretariat (SSG) reported that during this Sunday the second day of work continued to bring the injured back to hospitals in their city of origin.

One of the patients arrived by air in León by emergency helicopter from the Emergency System of the State of Guanauato (SUEG)the same one that landed on the soccer field of the State sports team.

From there, an ambulance was ready to transfer the patient to the T1 clinic of the Mexican Social Security Institute (IMSS)In addition, family members were present when the helicopter arrived and during the transfer.

The above informed the Secretariat, through their social networkswhere he later reported that 8 ambulances would transfer more patients from Nayarit to the city of León.

And at approximately 11:00 p.m. he confirmed that the aforementioned ambulances were already en route from Nayarit lands and would arrive at dawn.

In the same publication, he reported that only four more patients remain to be transferred to León, they would be relocated this Monday by air with the support of the helicopter of the Emergency System.

We recommend you read:

“10 patients of the Puerta de Hierro private hospital from #Nayarit are on their way to #León in 8 ambulances, and they will arrive at dawn. With this, there are only 4 patients who will be transferred tomorrow in helicopter“, detailed the dependency.