The Cultural Fridays event in the Municipal Square of Angostura returned more soulless than ever, there is no craft exhibition, they do not have live music, and the novelty that presented by the fans it seems it didn’t work for them, because there are no interested parties in participating. Situation that the director of Culture, Leidy Diana Montoya Inzunza, together with the director of Tourism, Yuricelia Cárdenas Sánchez, must evaluate and undertake actions that add to this project that seeks to generate visits to this town. The intention of Mayor Miguel Ángel Angulo Acosta, to seek the distinction of Pueblo Mágico, must go beyond an intention and generate actions in short from the entire administration so that it becomes a reality and does not remain just a project thrown into the air.

Although observations were made about the price of the lots in the new municipal pantheon In the council sessions, where councilor Gilberto Lugo Sánchez pointed out as high and out of reach of the citizens’ pockets, the municipal president of Salvador Alvarado, Armando Camacho Aguilar, said that the price would be 3,950 pesos, which he maintained without shaking his hand. Due to this situation, the leader of the PAN members in the municipality, Jesús Manuel Valencia González, called it inhumane, since they consider that the cost is too high, but the municipal leader at a press conference was well supported by the PAS councilors. , Morena and even the PRI, and with this he implied that he won this round, since the support of every council was present.

Well they say that when they love you it shows and when they don’t too, that is precisely what Romeo Gelinec Galindo Inzunza justified his departure from the Sinaloense Party (PAS) Just last Friday, he made it very clear that he was not summoned for anything and there was no approach on the part of the party, and it is in that sense that he very astutely told them “there you are,” and shot his arrow at the highest bidder, who apparently It is Morena, with whom at the moment there is nothing formal, but it is known that he flirts with that party because he is firmly supporting Claudia Sheinbaum Pardo, candidate for president of the Republic for Morena, a piece well moved on the chess board by the councilor. , now independent, because he knows he could have a good opportunity. It will be necessary to see if Morena awaits him with open arms, or goes to other options, such as Movimiento Ciudadano, however, at the moment he looks more red than orange.

The PRI members in Sinaloa have their goal very clear: eliminate MorenaBernardino Antelo Esper, general secretary of the PRI in the state, said it that clearly and with all his words, who mentioned that he seeks to achieve the union of 10 thousand Sinaloans to the PRI in the affiliation campaign. However, this event was very desolate, where there were only 18 people, including directors, administrators and activists with public positions, that is, the new members were very few, which should be noted, they showed little interest in being noticed, They even almost had to be held by the hand and accommodated for the souvenir photo, a sign that they don’t feel much love for the game.

In case you missed it: