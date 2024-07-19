Home page World

From: Victoria Krumbeck

New cases of Oropouche fever have been reported in Italy. The virus is transmitted by mosquitoes. Researchers have developed a special test.

Milan – In June 2024, the Italian authorities reported the first case of so-called Oropouche fever. This is a virus transmitted by mosquitoes that are normally found in the tropics. Most recently, two new cases were reported in Lombardy. This brings the total number of infected people in Italy to four. Researchers in Milan have developed a special test for diagnosing Oropouche fever.

Italy: More cases of Oropouche fever reported

The two patients diagnosed with Oropouche fever in Lombardy had previously travelled to Cuba and Brazil, as The Republic on July 16. Both patients had symptoms typical of the virus, including high fever, rash, nausea and muscle pain. Symptoms usually appear three to eight days after the bite. Other symptoms also include:

Headache

Pain in the eye sockets

General malaise

chills

Vomit

Photosensitivity

Source: WHO

This is the first time that the virus has been diagnosed in Lombardy. Like dengue fever, which has also been found in Italy, it belongs to the group of arboviruses. Dengue fever is also spreading faster and faster. In both Oropouche cases, the patients were infected outside Italy, as the Sacco Hospital in Milan found out.

Spread of Oropouche fever – clinic develops special test

“The importance of these diagnoses made in Italy is essential for monitoring the spread of the virus,” virologist Maria Rita Gismondo told the portal. The diagnosis is based mainly on molecular techniques developed by the laboratory itself. Thanks to the diagnostic test developed by the Sacco laboratory in Milan, the laboratory has become the Italian reference point for the diagnosis of various infectious diseases.

Oropouche fever not widespread in Europe – no vaccination against virus

“Given the spread of the virus, even if there is no danger in our country, it is always important not to underestimate the symptoms and epidemiological data and to contact the reference laboratories,” the virologist continued. Oropouche fever is mainly transmitted by the insect “Culicoides paraensis”, a mosquito that is currently only found in South and Central America – and not in Europe. However, the virus can also reach Europe through international trade in goods and people.

The disease usually progresses without major problems. According to the WHO, most sufferers recover within a week. In rare cases, however, the virus can lead to aseptic meningitis. There is currently no vaccination against Oropouche fever. In addition, according to current research, there is no evidence that transmission from person to person is possible. (vk)