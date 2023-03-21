Dhe organic farming is growing in Germany – but more slowly than it should. By 2030, 30 percent of the agricultural land is to be farmed organically. In order to achieve this goal, farmers in Germany would have to almost triple the proportion of organic land. The share is currently 11.2 percent, as the industry report by the Federal Association of the Organic Food Industry (BÖLW) shows. Even if the area grew by 3.7 percent in 2022 compared to the previous year, the increase was lower than in 2021.

Germany is setting more ambitious goals than the EU, which has advocated 25 percent organic land by 2030. Agriculture Minister Cem Özdemir is convinced that organic can be implemented on a broad basis. “More organic in out-of-home catering, more money for organic research, strong organic value chains, an information campaign about organic – there is hardly a topic that we will not tackle to make 30 percent organic farming a reality,” he says . Özdemir recently emphasized that he wanted to continue to focus on organic farming in 2024. To this end, more funds are to be made available for the Federal Organic Farming Program (BÖL).