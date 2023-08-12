Joao Rojas is one of those few players who dares to stray from the script every time they stand in front of a camera or a microphone. Given the questions asked by the media, his answers almost always go beyond what any soccer player usually answers. Examples? Here I leave some:
“I don’t alter the injury one bit, I’m not (I’m) stronger because I don’t think there is any player mentally stronger than me, it’s just going to be more beautiful to tell the story, that I arrived, I broke and within what I have left contract, expect to perform because that’s why they brought me in, to demonstrate, I am a player made, accomplished, with experience, with talent, simply (it remains) to perform ”.
“Yes, pressure is something I like to play with, an area in which I feel very comfortable, that I feel very good, when people came looking for me in Monterrey they told them that what I needed was to find that level that for There I had matches in the Copa Libertadores, in Clásicos, in Finals where I rarely had bad matches, almost never and finding the not so pleasant matches where you can perform”.
“I know what I am, what I can offer as a footballer, I am a player who makes my teammates better because I have always put my abilities at the service of the team, but I am simply not going to wait because I am not patient either, I am desperate for now. play, being the protagonist, I like to play the 90 minutes, I don’t like to come out of exchange, much less be a bench, I’m going to try to do the impossible so that the coach cango as fast as possible for me.”
Yesterday, when they asked him about the game idea that Fernando was asking for: the ‘Tano’ Ortíz, he was full of praise for his coach, saying that his proposal seems “very fun” and beneficial for intelligent offensive footballers. Qualifying said scheme as something ‘more offensive than normal’.
The footballer of Monterey He also spoke about Sergio Canales and said that from the first moment he noticed that the Spaniard had different things. Beyond the goal, he highlighted his personality, the controls and the profiles that the former Betis de Sevilla captain handles. He said that at first he didn’t know how they were going to understand each other on the pitch, but in the end they ended up communicating even with their eyes.
Joao Rojas made special emphasis on the intelligence of Sergio Canales, declaring that he makes the game easier and closed by saying that, with the Spaniard on the field and thanks to Fernando’s scheme: the ‘Tano’ Ortíz, now he can contribute, not only arriving to the area with the ball at their feet, but also taking advantage of the spaces without the ball.
