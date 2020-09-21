One week after the Barça debuts in official competition, the team photo is still posted on Lisbon. That day, after the catastrophe of 2-8, Bartomeu He assured that “the decisions were taken before the game and now it is only a matter of executing them.” One month after the carnage of Give light the change of course has been staged at the exit of Rakitic, who did not play that day, in the transfer of Wague, that neither was in the team and the dismissal of Setien (pending payment and in court) together with the announcement of the intention to relocate his coaching staff.

Koeman He tries to build a kind of refugee camp on the ruins of what was not so long ago a fabulous team, but the feeling that everything is done to solve the day without thinking about a project is becoming more evident every day. They continue playing almost the same as in Lisbon giving an impression of more of the same. The rebellion and self-esteem of some players who were cruelly humiliated in the eyes of the whole world are missing. Footballers always say after a defeat that it is best to play as soon as possible in order to get even. It may be my thing, but in Koeman’s three preseason games so far, I only see one team that gives the feeling that 2-8 was screwed on to others. And no gentlemen, it was you.