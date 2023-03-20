According to Westerlaken, the number of nursing home places should not be fixed too rigidly at 130,000 places. “We really support the movement of staying at home longer, many elderly people want that too. But there should always be care in a nursing home for the most vulnerable people.”

Back to the numbers. The research, carried out by consultancy firm SiRM, shows that a saving of no more than 470 million euros per year is feasible if no nursing home places are added. And that is the most favorable scenario, say the researchers. Because if the elderly continue to live at home, this will indeed yield hundreds of millions of euros, but at the same time the national government will pay more rent allowance and social housing for the elderly. The government also loses income because seniors pay a lower personal contribution. “The government’s budgeted savings are far too optimistic. And we also ask questions about the quality of care you are left with,” says Westerlaken.

According to Actiz, society is not yet equipped to keep vulnerable elderly people at home. For example, thousands of homes for the elderly must be added, but: “Not a spade has yet been broken into the ground.” The government is also counting on many informal carers who care more about the elderly, but the question is whether those people are there. “You have to encourage or reward that. But nothing is ready for that yet.” And the use of technical gadgets, such as a medicine dispenser or bed sensors to see if someone is awake, are still not used enough to really make savings.