Germany’s participation in the European Rearme program required the vote of the Greens in Bundestag, a party that has resigned from its political DNA, ecopacifism, to respond to the new and exceptional security situation in Europe. The game … Die Grünen was founded on January 13, 1980 in as an environmental and pacifist movement.

These are the principles to which he clung even at very critical times for European security during the Cold War, such as the Strategic Defense Initiative of Ronald Reagan known as “Star Wars” In 1983, the Chernobil nuclear disaster in 1986 or the signing of the INF Treaty (Intermediate-Rage Nuclear Forces) between Reagan and Gorbachev in 1987.

Over time, the party developed two internal trends: the “fundis”, more likely to perpetuate itself as a protest party, and the “real”, supporters of pragmatism and commitments, to become part of German governments and thus achieve specific political advances. But since Russia invaded Ukraine, in February 2022, in the Los Verdes party there are only the “real” and the “hyperrealos”, among which the Foreign Minister of the “Traffic light coalition” of Olaf Scholz, Annalena Baerbock, has highlighted.

After a few months since the Russian invasion of Ukraine, in which he deployed an intense but unsuccessful diplomatic work in search of a quick peace, Baerbock assumed the new need to rearma from Germany and Europe, long before Donald Trump returned to the White House. “Our weapons help save lives,” he said in an interview with Faz in September 2022, a document that remains hung on his ministry’s website as a reference for Germany’s positioning regarding Ukraine aid.

Satisfaction by the agreement

Baerbock, who will no longer occupy outstanding positions in the party in the next legislature, greeted the Constitutional Reform Agreement for the creation of an unlimited Fund for Defense Expenditure as “a matter of responsibility by Germany.” Also the regional president of Baden-Würt weatherrg, Winfried Kretschmann, welcomed with satisfaction the agreement between the Christian Democratic Union (CDU), the Social Democratic Party (SPD) and the Greens and stressed that “this demonstrates the ability to action of the actors involved and is an important signal from Germany to Europe, more necessary than ever in the current world situation.”

Kretschmann thus gave the tone to the role that the game will play as a force of the opposition, capable of reaching commitments and at all outside the state issues. “That demonstrates true greatness,” he said. “These difficult times require cooperation and a sense of responsibility by all those involved,” Kretschmann justified, and attracted attention to the fact that “the turning point is not limited to finances, it must also imply a political and mentality change in politics and society.” “We have given the CDU and the SPD the opportunity to do the right thing,” said the new leader of the Green Parliamentary Group, Katharina Dröge, which has obtained 50,000 million for 50,000 million for the protection of the climate and energy transition, thus defining what qualifies as “responsible opposition.”