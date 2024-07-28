For a few weeks now, fans of the world of Nintendo They are excited because finallyand Metroid Prime 4 has a confirmed release year, this accompanied by a trailer in which it is apparently the introduction with some gameplay in between and cinematics where the final boss appears. However, since that video they have not shown us much more information about the game, which makes fans think that we will not see anything until the release date arrives. 2025.

However, workers in Retro Studios They give us interesting news, since Jon Woffordlead user interface artist, shared on social media a comment on the design of the viewer Samus for this particular installment. Stating that they needed it to feel innovative for the console but also familiar, they blended the best of both worlds and made long-time fans feel welcome.

Here is what was mentioned:

Metroid Prime 4 has been a dream project and my favorite part has been designing, creating, and animating Samus’ HUD. I learned a lot during Metroid Prime Remastered and I hope it shows. … The goal was to create a modern update to the visor that honors the legacy of Metroid Prime. I think the trailer also does a good job of showing that the HUD shouldn’t have to bother competing with the amazing environments, characters, lighting, animation, VFX… I’m constantly humbled by the talent on this team.

For now it is not known if there will be new trailers for this game, unless there is a new one Nintendo Direct en this year, and that could happen in the month of October. However, as the rumors ofand Switch 2 are very strong, it is possible that until March 2025 we will have that direct revelation of the console, and possibly the date of Metroid Prime 4: Beyond, with confirmation that it is an intergenerational title.

Via: gonintendo

Author’s note: Since Nintendo has monthly releases, it’s very possible that we won’t hear about Metroid until the end of the year, so we’ll have to wait for information that will actually be relevant.