If you look at the streets of the Benelux, you see them less and less: new diesel cars. For enthusiasts of the ‘have to get going’ fuel, the bad news is that new diesel cars are only getting more frugal. When the ban on new combustion engines comes into effect, it will be done. Nevertheless, the new diesel car will remain ahead of the EV in terms of sales in the EU for the time being.

This is evident from figures from the European Automobile Manufacturers Association, also known as ACEA. This body keeps track of new car sales in Europe. These figures show that 4.4 million new cars were registered in the EU from January to May. That number is of course higher than in the years with the virus, but lower than in 2019, when 5.7 million new cars were sold in the first five months of the year.

More new diesel cars in the EU than electric cars

The data also shows that the majority – 37.3 percent – ​​of new cars sold run on petrol only. Mild hybrid cars come in second place with 25.1 percent. Next we come across diesel cars (14.8 percent), followed by fully electric cars (12.4 percent) and only then plug-in hybrids (7.2 percent).

How is it possible that more diesels are sold than EVs? In countries such as Bulgaria and Croatia, diesels gobble up about twenty percent of new cars sold, while EVs have a market share of around one percent.

Many new diesel cars are also still being sold in countries such as Germany and Italy, 17.6 percent and 19.4 percent respectively. This is partly corrected by Norway. There, 83.3 percent of new cars sold are fully electric and only 2.1 percent are diesel.

What about the Netherlands and Belgium?

In the Netherlands, the new electric car is gaining ground and diesels are losing more and more share. For the time being, the new car with only a petrol engine is the leader with 34.3 percent. After that comes all the EV with 27.6 percent. Mild hybrids also do well here with 23.1 percent. The PHEV has a market share of 13.3 percent, followed by the diesel car with a meager 1.2 percent.

In Belgium it is different. There is 46.7 percent of new cars sold, a gasoline. The plug-in hybrid just beats the EV (18.4 percent versus 16.2 percent). This is followed by diesel (10.5 percent) just before the mild hybrid car with 7.3 percent. Take a look at the percentages below.

Overview of newly sold cars in the EU and in the Netherlands and Belgium