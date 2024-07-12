Announcements of military support and increased investment in defense have been the focus of the NATO summit in the capital of the United States, marked by war episodes such as Russia’s war in Ukraine, so The meeting has provided an opportunity for the military industry, which has held several business meetings.

The summit, which celebrated its 75th anniversary this time, was an opportune moment for companies to hold meetings and events scheduled outside the Washington Convention Center as well, and thus promoting public-private collaboration in the defence industry, which, according to NATO, must be brought up to par with Russia’s “war posture”.

The Russian invasion of Ukraine was central to the summit, which once again announced multi-billion dollar military deals to enable kyiv to defend itself from Moscow’s attacks.

Since the Russian attack on Ukraine in February 2022, the SPADE Defense Index, which groups together the leading stocks in the military industry, has increased its capitalisation by more than 40%.

Military industry business forums

The first NATO Summit Defense Industry Forum, hosted by the U.S. Chamber of Commerce (USCC) on Tuesday, was a testament to this burgeoning military industry.

Coinciding with the meetings of the Atlantic Alliance, the USCC promoted a colloquium in which representatives of the allied countries and arms companies discussed various aspects related to defense and security.

Among the list of attendees and panelists were important names from the European and North American military industries, such as the CEO of the second largest military contractor in the world, BAE Systems plc., or the president and director of RTX Corporation, one of the largest aerospace and military manufacturers worldwide.

Other notable names in the sector who did not miss the event were senior officials from the Turkish defence corporation Aselsan and the multinational technology company Oracle Corporation.

NATO heads of state and government pose for a photo, Wednesday at the Walter E. Washington Convention Center, in Washington. Photo:EFE

More orders to the military industrial complex

At this meeting, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg himself promised the military industry that allies would place more long-term orders on it to meet security challenges, and the final joint statement reflected a commitment to boost the defence industry, which has American firms such as Lockheed Martin, Raytheon and General Dynamics as its main exponents.

In fact, this was one of the demands on which the representatives of the arms companies agreed, and they were able to participate in various round tables to make their point of view known.

Producers say long-term contracts are necessary to produce ammunition if the intention is to wage a years-long war.

Strong defense; strong industry

“There is no way to provide a strong defense without a strong defense industry,” Stoltenberg stressed from the stage.

On the other hand, senior managers at these companies insisted on paying attention beyond production and capacity, as they consider it important to have sufficient funds to invest in R&D (research and development).

At the USCC forum, National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan also spoke, and with his words he made clear the allies’ willingness to invest “more and better” in defense.

“This year alone, our NATO allies will spend more than $500 billion on defense. In 2020, they spent just over $325 billion, an increase of $175 billion and a substantial percentage increase over the past three and a half years,” he noted.

At the summit, the NATO pledged to provide at least another 40 billion euros (about 43 billion dollars) in military support for kyiv next year.

He has also boasted about cases of transatlantic industrial cooperation such as the Patriot GEM-T missiles, in which four nations are participating, with funding of 5.5 billion dollars, others of ammunition and support, which add up to more than 1 billion dollars, or AWASC electronic espionage, worth 1.2 billion.

EFE Agency