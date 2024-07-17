The origin of humanity can be summed up as a long story of hybridization and migration. The more data we have on the prehistory of our species, thanks above all to the genetic revolution led by Nobel Prize winner Svante Pääbo, the more complex the picture becomes and, at the same time, the simpler: over the millennia, the different species Homo —to which the sample belongs— populated the earth in successive waves from Africa, some successful, others doomed to extinction. The study of fossil DNA has also shown that different species crossed paths on that journey and that these genetic exchanges helped to bring the only humanity that populates the earth to the present: the Homo sapiensus.

The news about Neanderthals and Denisovans —the two human species closest to ours, which became extinct about 40,000 years ago, although many more are still sapiens carry their genes—that have been revealed in recent days only confirm this long journey, geographical but also genetic.

It all began when Swedish scientist Svante Pääbo had the intuition that it was possible to extract and analyse the DNA of species that died thousands of years ago. As with so many scientific advances, he initially had to work alone, secretly carrying out genetic analyses on mummies. We must not forget that no one believed in – or financed – the Hungarian Katalin Karikó when she set out to study messenger RNA, a discovery that has led her to the Nobel Prize and, no less importantly, to stopping the Covid-19 pandemic.

Reconstruction of a Denisovan, using technology from the Hebrew University of Jerusalem. AMMAR AWAD / Reuters / ContactoPhoto (AMMAR AWAD / Reuters / ContactoPhoto)

By sequencing the Neanderthal genome, Pääbo’s team at the Max Planck Institute for Evolutionary Anthropology discovered in 2010 that modern non-African humans share around 3% of their genes with this extinct human species. And by analysing scattered, small bone remains found in a Siberian cave, he discovered another human species, closely related to Neanderthals, named after the cave where they were discovered: Denisovans. It also enabled him to identify the first mixed-race person in history, Denisova 11, aka Dennya woman who died at the age of 13 50,000 years ago, the son of a Neanderthal mother and a Denisovan father. The fact that a mixed-race woman appeared among the few remains of this species found shows how constant the exchanges must have been.

For most researchers – some still deny the Denisovans the status of a distinct species – the Neanderthals lived in Europe and the Denisovans in Asia. Both species disappeared with the arrival of the sapiens Or, as it seems increasingly clear, they were absorbed by the new humans. To a certain extent, we are them. Last week Nuño Domínguez explained in EL PAÍS the latest advance made by the magazine Science, The result of the analysis of three complete Neanderthal genomes: they did not become extinct, but were assimilated. “In the end, successive waves of sapiens immigration from Africa overwhelmed the Neanderthals until they were unable to remain a separate species and were finally assimilated by genetics.” sapiens“, the geneticist summarized Joshua Akeyco-author of the study.

Svante Pääbo with a replica of a Neanderthal skeleton at the Max Planck Institute for Evolutionary Anthropology in Leipzig after winning the Nobel Prize. picture alliance (dpa/picture alliance via Getty I)

The last Neanderthals were about 2,500 individuals, lost in the vastness of prehistoric Europe. Their solitude also represents the history of humanity, which once was multiple – at one point, 200,000 years ago, up to eight different human species lived together on Earth. Now we are the only ones left, the humans that the French paleoanthropologist Jean-Jacques Hublin defines as “the solitary species”.

Regarding the Denisovans, information, like their own remains, is much scarcer, although little by little a fascinating map of the evolution – and disappearance – of this species is being drawn. The magazine Science published in early July the discovery of a Denisovan rib about 40,000 years old, the most recent remains found so far (at that time, the Homo sapiens had colonized Australia from Africa and were reaching Europe). “That is very recent,” he stated in the article Science Bence Viola, a paleoanthropologist at the University of Toronto who was not involved in the research, said: “The date puts Denisovans within the time frame of modern humans in that region.”

The scholars Silvana Condemi and François Savatier have just published in French the book The Denisovan Enigma (The Denisovan Enigma, by Albin Michel, not yet translated), which compiles all the known data on these humans, whose genetic heritage is found in populations as far away as Australia or the Bataan Peninsula in the Philippines. With their genes they helped modern humans survive in high places, such as Tibet, or confront pathogens in tropical forests, as in the Philippines.

This is how they describe, for example, what happened over the millennia in the Denisova Cave in the Altai Mountains, a place where cultures have intersected since the dawn of time: “The general picture of human life in Denisova is now clear: for tens of thousands of years, in the interglacial periods, Neanderthals and Denisovans—two human forms closer to each other than to the Homo sapiens— frequented the cave and gathered there. Some researchers even believe that these two species may have founded a common culture in the Altai.”

The vision of this cave where different species lived together may be too idyllic: in many other sites, such as the Cueva del Castillo in Cantabria, there are Neanderthal occupations and sapiensbut they are not simultaneous. When some arrive, the others had already disappeared. However, genetic exchanges are indisputable – and seemed impossible just two decades ago – and there is certainty that Neanderthal and Denisovan genes have helped modern humanity to adapt and survive. But it is also evident that they are no longer here – even though we have inherited their DNA – and that the sapiens We are the only species that inhabits the earth. Our arrival meant their extinction, but not without having mixed before. The origin of humanity that the paleogenetic revolution shows has become a story of migrations and crossbreeding. And that, without a doubt, offers many readings for our intolerant present.

