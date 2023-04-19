Home page politics

The Bund Naturschutz condemns the acceleration of the highway expansion. State chief Mergner calls on Söder to stop the projects for Bavaria. Otherwise there will be a lawsuit.

Munich – After the announcement by Prime Minister Markus Söder and the federal government to expand the road network in Bavaria, the Bund Naturschutz (BN) is threatening legal action. “The BN reserves the right to sue against environmentally damaging construction projects that endanger sensitive areas,” said BN country chief Richard Mergner on Wednesday German press agency in Munich.

Mergner was reacting to the acceleration of the expansion of numerous trunk roads decided by the federal traffic light government and Söder’s declaration that he wanted to expand the rapid expansion to other construction projects in Bavaria.

BN request to Söder: rejection of accelerated motorway expansion for Bavaria

With its demand for the inclusion of the A9, A3, A7 and A96 in the list of urgent needs, Söder is driving “the concrete fantasies” of Federal Transport Minister Volker Wissing (FDP) to the extreme, said Mergner. “I urgently appeal to the Prime Minister and the state government to reconsider this position and to reject the accelerated expansion for Bavaria.”

Söder said on Tuesday after the cabinet meeting that his government would continue to expand roads. The federal government’s expansion plans for the motorway area are therefore to be welcomed, and Bavaria will also be reporting sections on the four highways mentioned for rapid expansion.

Traffic: Wissing plans 145 motorway projects – damage to ecologically valuable nature reserves?

By the end of April, Bavaria must declare its willingness to accelerate the expansion of long-distance roads to the Federal Ministry of Transport. These include the A8, A3, A92, A94 and A99. The list includes a total of 145 motorway projects throughout Germany.

“The construction of the 145 projects would cause a third of the total climate impact of all road construction projects of the Federal Transport Routes Plan 2030 and in some cases significantly damage ecologically valuable nature reserves,” emphasized Mergner. For example, the expansion of the A8 between Traunstein and Siegsdorf in the direction of the Inn Valley runs through a sensitive protected area and a biotope network. (dpa/lby)