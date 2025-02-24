More Mossos and more judged to fight against. Thus, the main agreements closed on Monday can be summarized in the Bilateral Generalitat-State Commission and the MIXED TRANSFER COMMISSION held in Barcelona. These summits give continuity to the bilateral meeting on infrastructure held on February 17, in which the assignment of Rodalies To the Generalitat. Next Friday, February 28, the last of these meetings will occur, the Commission of Economic and Fiscal Affairsin which the “singular” financing For Catalonia.

“A new stage of relations between the Government of Catalonia and the Government of Spain has begun. The collaboration policy must give better results than the policy of confrontation,” said the Minister of presidency, Albert Dalmau.

In total, both administrations have sealed 20 agreements that mark a “new time” of institutional collaboration. Dalmau has also reproached that these conclaves have been held for years. In the case of the Transfers Commission, the Summit did not meet since 2010.

“Judicial shock plan”

Among the main measures is the Increased Mossos d’Esquadrawhich will grow in 5,000 agents until 2030 and will reach that year a total template of 25,000 uniformed. The initial forecast was to increase the endowment only to 22,000 agents.

Besides, I know will expand the Catalan judicial plant To “place it in the Spanish average of new courts” this average, according to Dalmau, will require create 60 courts whose main task will be to fight against multirreincidez.

According to official data, of the 137 judges who graduated in the last promotion, 48 were allocated to Catalonia. The total template of magistrates in Catalonia amounts to 851. This “judicial shock plan”, as defined by the Minister of Territorial Policy and Public Administration, Ángel Víctor Torresintends to turn this lack of titled in the community.

Investment consortium

Both administrations have also agreed to create a working group to launch this year a Investment consortium that pilots the great public actions in Catalonia. This consortium was part of the investiture agreements between ERC and PSC.

Likewise, the Transfer to the Generalitat of the competition to appoint INTERVENTORS SECRETARIES In the municipalities.