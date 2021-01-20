There was no room for glory but there was plenty of pain. Zidane’s substitutes came out worse than they entered and Madrid left the Cup after one of those ridiculous that last a century. Yes, the whole Alcoyano put it, required by the motto that accompanies it. Morale allowed him to compete, extend his resistance, force the extension, surprise himself with an expulsion and end up culminating the miracle with ten. The fat man deserved to knock on his door.

There is an almost imperceptible border between brown and opportunity. Brown is playing in Alcoy, a city surrounded by COVID, after many Wednesdays and Sundays in the sun, on a winter night, in front of a Second B, without an audience, without VAR (which in these times causes as much helplessness as leaving home without a mobile) and at risk of being ridiculed with a corkscrew, pepinazo or similar version. Opportunity is to endure thatThat being extreme you have to go to the Camp Nou as a winger because there is no other, do it well and stay for many months. Lucas Vázquez knows the matter because he has been on both shores and because he has always had the good spirit to sneak through those windows that open for those who are not out of agreement.

His case is a rarity in this Madrid that has been split in two: the usual ones and those of this Cup. But matches like this, unfriendly, in front of a closed opponent, on an imperfect grass, give Zidane an idea of ​​who is for the cause, few, and who definitely out of coverage, the majority.

Vinicius, disappeared

Alcoyano played his role: Wait behind, garrison, fill the center with trees so that Madrid could not see the forest, move to the limit of the regulation and release a blow to force the “what if …” claimed by his coach on the eve. In short, resist until you bite. The Cup is full of these little felines.

Madrid’s response was tepid and half-hearted. Lost continuity, Vinicius’s fantasy is gone. It has happened to him since Asensio passed him on a curve last December. Coming off the bench, afterwards, has been a disaster. Without confidence has been in the middle. Even in daring, his strong.

In a way it symbolizes those who are less. Isco worked on the first quarter now before the game bored him. Also Odriozola, that is still far from that step back from end to side. Not everyone can be Jordi Alba. It went out soon. The rest of the applicants walked in this dynamic. Lunin left doubts in the exits, Marcelo was not long, Valverde left only a distant shoe that the forty-year-old José Juan rejected and Mariano did not find who will remember him.

Militao’s goal

Only Militao took advantage of the crash. Without much work behind he went ahead to jump the old-fashioned Alcoyano obstacle. His first header was guessed by José Juan. The second, almost in the discount of the first half, had no response. A point-blank shot on Marcelo’s perfect serve. The push where science did not reach. At his side, in the center of the defense, he had Chust, a cabin boy who made his debut in an official match before the chain of casualties in the position. It was neither demanded nor made mistakes.

Alcoyano, historical guardian of morality in Spanish football, he swallowed the goal when he had already lost his fear of the game and the rival. And he believed, with delivery and order, that that train would pass again, because this Madrid full of ignorant and pointed out felt cold and uncomfortable.

As in the first half, Madrid proved its status as a starting giant and then lost interest, Mariano on the sidelines. Without options, without success, without too many tools, he went for every ball as if the position was played. What Jovic lacked.

The final disaster

For the final stretch put Zidane to Benzema, today the first sword, but whose name will appear forever in the shame of Alcorcón and in this. The dynamics of the party, by then, did not invite a radical turn with the French. Nor did Zidane look for him, who did not make any more changes in the 90s, who knows if because he did not perceive danger or because he preferred not to burn his praetorians until Solbes, in a corner, tied unopposed at the far post. The set ball equates a lot to rich and poor. Madrid wrote down the warning and pressed at the end, in which Sánchez Martínez swallowed a penalty against Militao without that second instance judge that is the VAR.

In the extension the cavalry arrived: Asensio, Kroos and Hazard, who ask for minutes and are as good at Wembley as at El Collao, that after all the Greenwich meridian almost touches Alcoy. The usual ones to try to fix the mess of the never before.

There, late, blushing, Madrid did appear, cleaned up by Benzema and Asensio, to whom the magnificent José Juan denied the goal. Also to Marcelo, when Alcoyano was already with ten due to the expulsion of Ramón López. And, against everything, Juanan put his boot in a center at the near post and finished with Madrid. It will be a disgrace forever, one of those who do not forget the club or Zidane. It is the second title that Madrid in a month and the League is uphill. The Champions League remains, his home headquarters.