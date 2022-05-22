Home page World

The palms of a monkeypox patient show a rash. © -/CDC/Brian WJ Mahy/dpa/Archive

Smallpox was one of the most dangerous diseases for humans. Vaccines brought the rescue. A related but more harmless pathogen is now causing an unusual accumulation of infections. What does that mean?

Berlin – At first it was a case in Great Britain that was probably brought in from Nigeria, but evidence and suspected cases of monkeypox are now being reported from more and more countries.

The extent is surprising and draws the attention of experts. What is this pathogen and how worrying is the outbreak? Questions and answers:

What is the current situation in Western countries?

Apparently, the pathogen has been spreading unnoticed in several western countries for a long time. As of Saturday, the WHO reports around 90 confirmed infections and 30 suspected cases in countries where the virus, which is native to West and Central Africa, does not normally occur. In Europe, Spain, Portugal, Great Britain, Italy, Sweden and Switzerland, among others, are affected. In Germany, a first case was detected in Munich last Friday – the first detection of a monkeypox infection in Germany. On Saturday, authorities then confirmed two infections in Berlin. There was also evidence of the disease in Australia, Canada and the USA. Experts expect a further increase in cases.

What is monkey pox?

Monkeypox is a disease caused by a virus. The pathogen was first detected in monkeys in a Danish laboratory in 1958 – hence the name monkeypox. Experts suspect, however, that the pathogen actually circulates in squirrels and rodents, monkeys are considered so-called false hosts. The monkeypox virus can also be transmitted to humans.

Smallpox, caused by a virus from the same group, used to spread great terror. A large proportion of those affected died from the infection. The smallpox disease has been eradicated since 1980 following vaccination campaigns. The last case in Germany was recorded in 1972.

What are the symptoms of monkeypox?

The symptoms include: sudden onset of fever, severe headache, back pain, sore throat, cough, and often also swollen lymph nodes. A typical smallpox rash that spreads from the face to the body is also typical. Blindness and disfiguring scars rarely occur as permanent damage.

How dangerous is monkeypox?

According to health authorities, the circulating variant of the monkeypox virus usually causes only mild symptoms, but can also have severe courses. Two variants of the pathogen are known: According to Clemens Wendtner, Chief Physician of Infectious Diseases at the Munich Clinic Schwabing, the milder, West African variant leads to a mortality rate of around one percent, especially in children under the age of 16. “But you have to remember that these data from Africa cannot necessarily be transferred to the healthcare system in Europe or the USA, where mortality would be lower. This is a disease that, in my opinion, does not have the potential to pose a massive threat to the population.” The mortality rate for the second, Central African variant is given as around ten percent.

All samples genetically analyzed so far were the West African pathogen variant, including the patient in Munich. According to the RKI, all age groups and genders are equally susceptible.

Where does monkeypox usually circulate?

Monkeypox infections in humans have so far been known primarily from regions in West and Central Africa. The first case of monkeypox infection in humans was registered in 1970 in the Democratic Republic of the Congo, writes an international team of researchers in the journal Plos Neglected Tropical Diseases. The virus then spread to other African countries and was first detected outside of the continent in 2003.

According to the local health authority, 15 cases of monkeypox were recorded in West African Nigeria between January and the end of April this year. According to the WHO, there have been repeated outbreaks in Nigeria, Cameroon and the Democratic Republic of the Congo over the past five years.

Hardly anything is known about the infection process in the animal world. Larger outbreaks in Africa in animals are poorly documented, so there is no overview, says Elke Reinking, spokeswoman for the Friedrich Loeffler Institute (FLI).

Is the current outbreak unusual in people outside of Africa?

Yes, the experts agree. “In the past, the monkeypox outbreaks were limited in their spread,” says virologist Stephan Becker from the University of Marburg of the German Press Agency. Chains of infection between people are unusual and must be closely monitored.

The recently detected infections are atypical, among other things, because most of those affected have not traveled to West or Central Africa, according to a statement published on Friday by Hans Kluge, Regional Director for Europe at the WHO. It is also striking that most of the infections initially discovered were found in men with same-sex sexual contacts.

The WHO called for rigorous tracing of all contacts of those affected. Clinics and the population would have to be made aware of the need for an unusual skin rash to be examined by specialist staff. If monkeypox is suspected, patients should be isolated.

Overall, monkeypox is gradually gaining global importance, the researchers said. Marburg virologist Becker explained that it is not yet possible to assess whether the virus will occupy the niche that has been vacated by the eradication of smallpox.

How is the virus transmitted?

In the cases currently recorded, the majority, albeit not exclusively, affect men who have had sexual contact with other men. The virus currently seems to be spreading mainly between homosexual or bisexual men, said Becker. However, intimate contact is only one possibility of transmission – it may be a coincidence that the virus was first carried among this group of people and then continued to circulate, especially among gays.

According to the RKI, transmission to humans generally occurs through contact with infected animals or animal blood and secretions, through eating infected monkey meat and through droplet infection. Transmission from person to person is fundamentally rare and only possible with close contact, but can also occur through contact with body fluids or scabs of infected people.

With the current accumulation of infections, the detailed chains of infection are still largely unclear. The Marburg virologist Becker estimates that the transmission of monkeypox does not seem to take place through aerosols at the moment. “Then the pattern of propagation would be different.”

How is an infection detected?

As with the corona virus and other pathogens, the detection is carried out with a sample of the person concerned using a so-called PCR test. If monkeypox viruses are present, their genetic material is specifically multiplied in a special device and can then be easily detected.

Have you ever had an outbreak of monkeypox?

Outside of Africa, monkeypox infections in humans have only been detected a few times. However, the frequency seems to be increasing. According to WHO statistics, in 2021 there were five recorded infections in the United Kingdom and the United States. Three times people who had stayed in Nigeria were affected, with one of these patients two family members were infected in Great Britain.

What other infectious diseases can monkeypox be confused with?

According to the UKHSA, the rash can resemble chickenpox or syphilis at certain stages of the disease. The RKI sensitized doctors in Germany: Monkeypox should also be considered as a possible cause in the case of unclear smallpox-like skin changes if those affected have not traveled to certain areas. According to the RKI, men who have sex with men should “immediately seek medical care” if they have any unusual skin changes.

Is there a protective vaccine?

There is no vaccine specifically approved against monkeypox in the EU. According to historical data, however, a smallpox vaccination protects against monkeypox – and probably for life. Older people who have still received the vaccination should therefore also be protected from monkeypox. Experts are currently discussing the possibility of at least protecting contact persons of monkeypox infected people with a vaccination. The virologist Gerd Sutter from the Ludwig-Maximilians-University Munich said “Zeit Online”: “We have enough stocks of the classic smallpox vaccine, a live vaccine, in Germany that the entire population could be vaccinated.” It has been in the EU since 2013 approved the Imvanex vaccine against smallpox. It is not approved for the prevention of monkeypox in the EU. The WHO points out that this vaccine is not available nationwide. They want to convene experts to discuss possible vaccination recommendations.

How is the infection treated?

The symptoms and possible secondary bacterial infections are usually treated. With the drug Tecovirimat, there is also a treatment option for monkeypox that has been approved in the EU. dpa