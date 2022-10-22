Home page politics

Of: Jan Frederik Wendt

Christine Lambrecht, Defense Minister of Germany, delivers a speech during a meeting with Bundeswehr soldiers at the Rukla military base. © Mindaugas Kulbis/dpa

Should Germany support Ukraine with further financial resources in the war against Russia? Annalena Baerbock and Christine Lambrecht agree on this.

Berlin (dpa) – Defense Minister Christina Lambrecht (SPD) and Foreign Minister Annalena Bärbock (Green) call for significantly more money for the coming year for military support Ukraine in the war against Russia than previously planned. The two ministers demanded in a letter to finance ministers that the 697 million euros planned for 2023 in the draft budget should be increased to 2.2 billion euros Christian Lindner (FDP), the the German press agency available in Berlin. In the current budget, spending funds of 2 billion euros are therefore estimated. Also the mirror reports on the writing.

Lambrecht and Baerbock are also demanding that their cabinet mates increase the previously planned commitment authorization from EUR 100 million to EUR 1 billion. Such an authorization makes it possible to enter into legally binding commitments to make expenditures in future years.

More money for Ukraine: Germany must protect its own interests

The previous budget estimates would reduce “the scope for action to a politically no longer justifiable minimum,” Lambrecht and Baerbock warn in the letter classified as “classified matter – only for official use” – the lowest level of secrecy. “The Federal Government’s ability to act in terms of foreign and security policy and its international reputation in this conflict also depend on whether the authorization title is appropriately equipped,” write the ministers.

A significant increase is needed for the federal government to keep its promises of continued massive support for Ukraine, the letter said. “That’s what allies and partners expect as well.” The example of Ukraine shows how effectively and quickly the federal government can help with the upgrading initiative if necessary. “In this way, Germany can concretely and visibly assume the responsibility that our international partners expect of us, while at the same time protecting its own strategic interests.” (jfw mit dpa)