Mexico City.- The excessive increase in the budget for the Armed Forces, which this year will spend 383,673 million pesos plus direct transfers and the companies they manage, does not correspond to the effectiveness of the fight against crime, concluded the civil organization Causa en Común in a study.

In 2022, for example, the National Guard had 128,233 officers, but only made 2,814 arrests of suspected criminals, fewer than those made by the Celaya municipal police, which had 600 members, he notes.

Despite this, the budget given by the Government of Andrés Manuel López Obrador to the military has not stopped increasing.

The Ministry of National Defense (Sedena) has 247 billion pesos this year, 121 percent more than in 2023; the Ministry of the Navy (Semar), 68 billion, or 64 percent more than last year, and the National Guard (GN), 67.5 billion pesos, 14 times more than in 2020.

“There is no correlation between increased resources and greater operational efficiency,” said the organization’s president, María Elena Morera, at the presentation of the report “Observatory of the National Guard and Militarization in Mexico” in the Senate.

“Why do we put it together (in the budget)? Because in the end three institutions are Armed Forces, they are placed in the third most important budget only below the Ministry of Welfare and the Ministry of Education,” he added.

Morera, along with Senator Emilio Álvarez Icaza and lawyer Érika Ureña, said that the fight against crime is not the true intention of the federal government when promoting greater participation of the Armed Forces in public security, to the detriment of the police, but rather the imposition of a military ideology.

“Militarization does not only consist of operational deployments and deployments in the streets and avenues, but what is most important, in my opinion, is the implementation of an ideology and an operational logic of the military institutions towards the civilian institutions,” said Morera.

“Why do we, as a country, think it is a good idea for the Armed Forces to manage airports, highways, railroads, companies that distribute medicines, or to be involved in migration management and control?” asked Álvarez Icaza.

The organization’s report reveals that the GN is not deployed in the places with the highest crime rates, since in 2022 it reported 20,605 officers in Mexico City, while in Zacatecas there were only 1,402 in March 2023.

The Guard also reports that it has 15,494 officers permanently deployed to detain migrants.

The risk of militarization is not the only result of the promotion of the use of the Armed Forces, but also the violation of human rights and its attacks on the Judiciary, they added.

From January 2019 to March 2023, Sedena, Semar and GN received 4,012 complaints for alleged human rights violations.

The study cites scandalous cases such as a member of the National Guard who set fire to a man in Sinaloa on December 26, 2020; who shot at a van with migrants and killed two on November 3, 2021, in Chiapas; or the death of a pregnant young woman shot by soldiers on October 10, 2022 in Jalisco. But according to reports from the National Guard, none of its members have been criminally punished.

“Rather than as a security institution, the López Obrador government assumed the Armed Forces as a partisan political support,” the report indicates based on statements by the President and the head of Sedena, Luis Crescencio Sandoval.

Álvarez Icaza recalled that yesterday Minister Juan Luis González Alcántara Carrancá stated that all the attacks on the Judiciary by the President are due to the Supreme Court’s decision that the GN should not be attached to the Sedena, since it would be against the Constitution, which is why he is now seeking to have a qualified majority in Congress to modify it.

The senator said that López Obrador intends to establish that the Armed Forces can do everything contained in the Constitution and “the laws that emanate from it.”

“The laws that emanate from it are the entire Mexican legal system. Nothing more. In other words, it is not only constitutionalizing and legalizing what they have done improperly during this six-year term, but also opening the doors for the Armed Forces to get involved in everything,” he said.

The report presented today was prepared with various documents, but mainly with requests for information through the National Institute of Transparency, since the military has hidden the data, said researcher Érika Ureña.

However, he warned that among the reforms that López Obrador intends to introduce in Congress is the elimination of the INAI.