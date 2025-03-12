Urtasun seems to have found his true vocation in the Ministry of Culture: being a slogan search engine. After spending 3.4 million euros in a first advertising campaign to promote its cultural rights plan – an initiative that, eight months after its … Launch, it is still a mystery – Minister Urtasun is already preparing another round of ads. This time, the initial budget is 300,000 euros, for a new creativity service for a series of institutional spots that will be seen on televisions, radios and newspapers.

Last year’s motto, ‘Culture is in you, it is in everything’, (finding it cost 172,667 euros), it has become obsolete. Now, Urtasun wants “clearly to be understood as the role of culture as a tool for social inclusion.”

As is included in the documentation to which ABC has had access, culture has to approve and present “in the coming months” its promised cultural rights plan, through which it intends to articulate the different lines of ministerial action. In the opinion of the Ministry, which since March of the year has a ‘super -direction’ of cultural rights in charge of Jasmine Beirak, it is necessary to consolidate the importance of the culture “as a fundamental right that promotes a more democratic and inclusive society.” The new campaign must make clear “the role played by the Ministry of Culture in the defense and promotion of cultural rights.”

To find a new motto, culture has reserved another 300,000 euros for a job that must be developed within 40 days. The Ministry is marked as an objective “to influence knowledge by the citizenship of cultural rights” and “reinforce the idea of ​​citizenship’s ability to ‘make culture’: create, participate, enjoy.” In the representation of the protagonists of the campaign, “an intergenerational and ethnic diversity must be ensured, as well as the visibility of people with disabilities.”

Urtasun assumes the first campaign, which had a broad diffusion in different media and external advertising during the past year. Those ads tried to “expand the perception of culture towards a more daily and inclusive vision, recognizing what each individual contributes to their creation and enjoying and promoting the active participation of citizens beyond the role of audience or consumers.” According to culture, “inequalities in cultural participation have persisted and even exacerbated” in recent decades. The institutional campaign came out of 3,427,333 euros.

The cultural rights plan is one of the strategic projects of the current ministerial team. The idea of ​​Urtasun was to approve a law, but the parliamentary weakness of the government has reduced this project to a plan. In July last year, the minister and its general director presented the program route. Several working groups were created, it was tried to involve the autonomous communities – in accordance with these plans because they can mean an invasion of competences – and a process of public participation for citizens was opened. The final plan will be supposed to be presented in mid -2025, coinciding with the new advertising campaign.