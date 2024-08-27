Bank salaries, a 100 euro increase expected in September: here’s what you need to know

Heavier paycheck for those working in the banking sector. Starting from September 1, 2024, Italian bank workers will benefit from a significant salary increase, marking the second phase of the contract renewal agreed between Abi and the unions in 2023. As reported by Corriere della Sera, this significant increase represents a crucial component of an overall increase of 435 euros, distributed over several phases until March 2026. The adjustment, which will affect approximately 270,000 workers of banks adhering to ABI, will see an average increase of 100 euros in their paycheck starting next month.



The specific figures vary depending on the professional level: 4th level managers will receive an additional 134.37 euros, while 1st level workers will receive an increase of 105.63 euros. For other categories and professional areas, the increases are proportionate to their respective levels, with an average increase of 69.92 euros for the unified area. In addition to the wage increase, the contract renewal also brings with it a reduction in working hours from 37 and a half to 37 hours per week. and an increase in paid training hours from 8 to 13 hours.

The Cooperative Credit sector, which includes approximately 36,500 employees of the Cooperative Credit Banks and their affiliates, is not missing from the list. For these workers, the contract renewal provides for an average increase of 435 euros gross per month, with the first payment of 300 euros scheduled for September and further installments of 60 and 75 euros in the following two years.