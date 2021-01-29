2020 was to forget. Almost anyone, but especially Karl-Anthony Towns, the Minnesota Timberwolves franchise player. “Karl died on April 13”, he even said at the beginning of this season. He was referring to the date he lost his mother, due to Covid. With her, six other relatives left. “I’ve seen a lot of coffins in the last seven or eight months, and I’ve seen a lot of my people get this disease.”, explained at that time. Now, it is he himself who is facing the virus, but here it is not all. Recently, he explained that, during the preseason of this course, he was run over by a drunk driver and later hospitalized for his injuries.

The event has been revealed by the pivot himself on his Instagram account, in a round of interaction with his followers. “My faith”Towns replied when asked “how he stays so strong” after all he’s had to endure. Among all this, his penultimate misfortune: “I was hit by a drunk driver (at 2:00 PM in Los Angeles) before the season started. My wife stayed with me in the hospital at night and helped me in rehab.”, Explain. Adding a heartfelt thanks to his wife.

Karl-Anthony Towns (Instagram)



The player, who is watching from a distance how his Timberwolves sink and sink in the rankings (they are last in the West with only four wins), adds to his explanation several reflections on his situation and way of understanding life: “My support system (family and friends) has been amazing in keeping me focused and humble my entire life. My parents and sister taught me how to be human and never be ashamed of doing the right thing in this world, even when social media makes it seem like it’s not ‘okay’ to be a man of morals and values ​​”. This season, the Dominican has only been able to play four games. Two of which translate into half of the franchise wins for Ricky Rubio and Juancho Hernangómez. In those games, he has been able to average 22.7 points and 11.8 rebounds. Despite everything, undisputed leader.