Cyclists receive a higher kilometer allowance than the much more expensive car. Does that make sense?

Driving a car costs a lot of money: fuel, insurance, motor vehicle tax, maintenance, depreciation and so on. Not everyone has a company lease car (additional tax liability!) and simply has to cough up the above costs.

To help you somewhat, you can get a mileage allowance. This means that you receive an amount per kilometer to compensate for the costs incurred by you as an employee to come to work.

More mileage allowance for cyclists

From today it is much better to take the bike than the car. At least, if you work for KPN. That’s where you get 40 cents per mile get if you take the steel steed instead of the car, because then you only get 23 cents per kilometer. With this method, KPN hopes to get employees out of their cars and onto their bicycles. According to a KPN spokesperson, you can even earn money if you cycle a lot.

The benefits are of course many: there are fewer emissions, the employees are healthier and fewer parking spaces are needed. In short, very handy. The mileage allowance is based on ‘good faith’. The company will not check whether you go to work by car or bicycle. Incidentally, KPN is certainly not the only company that gives more mileage allowances for cyclists, several companies are working on making similar arrangements to get their employees to work by bicycle.

In the Netherlands, about 60% work within 15 km of their home. In principle, they could all take the bicycle instead of the car. Although it is a noble aim to get people to cycle, we are curious to see how it will work out in practice. Of course, favorable tax conditions are always interesting, but we miss an important point in the argument: time.

Of course that 40 cents per kilometer is great and if you work 5 km from your home (or live from work, depending on how you look at it) the chances of you going by bike seem quite high. But if you have to cycle 10-15 kilometers, you will be on the road for a while. Then you have lost an hour back and forth, two hours on a day for 12 euros. As fun and healthy as cycling is, we wonder if it’s worth it. But yes, this is not a cycling blog.

Through: NOS

