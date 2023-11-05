Dhe number of migrants arriving on the Canary Islands has exceeded its previous peak. Almost 32,000 migrants have landed there this year. This means that the historical reference value of 2006, when 31,678 people arrived on the Canary Islands, has been exceeded. Since then, everything in Spain has been done to ensure that the great “Cayuco crisis” does not happen again.

Hans-Christian Rößler Political correspondent for the Iberian Peninsula and the Maghreb based in Madrid; previously correspondent in Israel.

But on Saturday alone, four wooden boats called Cayuco with 739 migrants docked on El Hierro. In October there were more than 9,000 arrivals on the westernmost island of the Spanish archipelago, which only has a population of 11,000. It is thus turning into the “new” Lampedusa, the most important gateway to the European Union.