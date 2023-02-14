Since the movie was officially announced Super Mario A couple of months ago, many commercials have come out to reaffirm that its premiere is much closer than we expect. In fact, a new trailer was revealed yesterday that recalls the glory days of the animated show that was intended for children’s audiences.

It doesn’t stop there, however, as new posters were revealed today, featuring one-on-ones with much-loved characters from the series. This with a detail that demonstrates the commitment of Illumination Studios for doing a good representation of the franchise in theaters around the world.

Check them out:

The characters in question are Bowser, Donkey Kong and Toad. All with a notorious participation in the tape, because we have already seen how Mario he has been fighting with his legendary jungle rival. Just as we have seen the king of the Koopa interact with Luigiand of course, Toad will be the first character that the protagonist meets after traveling in the pipes.

Remember that this film is released on 6 of April in theaters.

Via: comic book

Editor’s note: Undoubtedly, the desire to see this tape has risen to the clouds, with expectations that it will become one of the best video game adaptation tapes. We’ll see in April if it meets expectations.