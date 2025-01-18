More “male energy” in companies and a government of alpha males: Mark Zuckerberg and Elon Musk fight to lead the ‘bro’ reaction

In the ‘post Me Too’ world, feminism has gone too far. The balance has tipped so far towards one extreme that it is necessary to rebalance. Focus, again, on what is important. Stop being complex and say things as they are, enough of political correctness. Giving men the chance to live their usual masculinity without so much nonsense.

Far from being a satire, this could be the description of a thought that runs through societies and that encourages leaders – political, social, business – who spread a reactionary and conservative story, and who seduce young and not so young men. Its objective: power, in its broadest sense, and maintaining the status quo as always, although perhaps with other words. For example, Donald Trump and his victory in the United States. Or the place occupied by two of the richest and most powerful men in the world: Elon Musk and Mark Zuckerberg.

The founder of Facebook was at ease this week during an interview on Joe Rogan’s podcast, one of the most followed conservative and neo-macho agitators of the moment. Zuckerberg claimed that more “masculine energy” is needed in companies in the face of the rise of “culturally emasculated” companies: “Business culture has become somewhat more weakened, and I only felt it when I got more into martial arts, which I still “It’s much more masculine.” The topic is almost complete, because Zuckerberg mentions his sisters and his daughters to ensure that masculine energy is good and that we need more of it.

The basis of their reflection is already a gender stereotype: the idea that there are two energies, two ways of being, that correspond inherently, naturally, to men and women, respectively. It is the same argument that has historically served to attribute gender roles to some and others, to distribute and deny rights, freedoms, meanings and resources, to create social hierarchies, only with an aura of energetic mysticism that now sounds even modern. Whether masculine and feminine are a social construction – gender – does not matter: the important thing is to find a way to perpetuate a story of difference and subordination that is apparently innocent but loaded with intentions.

The change that threatens order

The intent is to stop change, because it is change that threatens the order in which these rich, straight white men earn and have power in every way. To continue winning they need to add other men, others who are not necessarily white or heterosexual, much less rich. For this reason, Mark Zuckerberg or Elon Musk are striving to embody a masculinity that sounds familiar and comforting to a lot of men: whether their principles, interests or living conditions are aligned with the proposals of these businessmen is not as important as the ‘bro’ camaraderie.

The stereotypes that surround Zuckerberg’s statements are the same ones that support the statements that Elon Musk, the richest man in the world and Trump’s right-hand man, has been making in recent times. Musk has proposed a government of “high-status men.”

It’s one thing to say that we want to make a pleasant environment for everyone in companies and another to say that masculinity is bad and I think that, culturally, we have leaned towards that side of the spectrum Mark Zuckerberg

A few months ago, the tycoon shared a text on social networks that stated that “only alpha males T [es decir, con altos niveles de testosterona] and neurodivergent people are able to question new information. That is why a Republic led by males is better at making decisions. Democracy yes, but a democracy exclusively for those who are free to think.” Here masculine energy is disguised as hormones and an apparently scientific but fallacious discourse that serves to justify the supremacy of men.

It’s a war of the sexes

The ‘bro’ strategy, which had a lot to do with Trump’s victory in the November elections, offers a sense of belonging to men who do not have 8M or marches or women’s groups, a refuge in which they are given understanding in the face of a hostile world in which they are encouraged to be what they have learned in the face of discourses of change that can disconcert or make them uncomfortable. “It is one thing to say that we want to create a pleasant environment for everyone in companies and another to say that masculinity is bad and I think that, culturally, we have leaned towards that side of the spectrum,” Zuckerberg also said, who confuses masculinity with men. and feeds the mantra of ‘we have gone too far’.

According to them, our rights are ideology and theirs are a kind of natural order in which a very specific definition of freedom prevails.

Feminism criticizes and questions masculinity – which is not only reproduced by men, but which the entire society encourages with its expectations and stereotypes – as a cultural mask that is built on aggressiveness, competition, emotional repression, or harshness and that It also has harm for the men themselves. But the discourse of Zuckerberg, Musk, Trump or the sexist agitators is that it is the men themselves who seem to be in danger and need a rescue in the face of an unfair and dangerous wave that wants to impose their ideas. They attack feminism for encouraging a war of the sexes (not a new idea, it is centuries old) when they are the ones who promote this notion of one against another, of battle and division. According to them, our rights are ideology and a kind of natural order in which a very specific definition of freedom prevails.

Beyond gestures and statements, there are actions. For example, Meta follows in the footsteps of Donald Trump and Elon Musk regarding independent data verification programs and talks about “censorship” to justify the spread of hoaxes. Or change the moderation rules to allow attacks and insults against the LGTBI community. “We are going to simplify our content policies and eliminate a lot of restrictions on topics like immigration and gender that are not in line with the dominant discourse. What began as a movement to be more inclusive has increasingly been used to silence opinions and leave out people with different ideas, and this has gone too far,” said Zuckerberg, who, however, does not explain why the images of a birth or nipples can be censored, nor why feminist content has more difficulty reaching more users on their social networks. Meta has also eliminated its diversity teams.

Zuckerberg changes the rules of Facebook and Instagram and allows gay or trans people to be classified as “mentally ill”

One thing is clear. On Monday Donald Trump takes office as president of the United States and neither Elon Musk nor Mark Zuckerberg seem to have any plans to break the gentlemen’s agreement, but rather the opposite. At stake is the president’s protection of his businesses, the chain that makes it possible for them to continue controlling more and more of the pie and earning more money. Although always, of course, with his ‘bro’ in his heart.