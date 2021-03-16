Mónica García, candidate for the Community of Madrid for More Madrid, this Tuesday. THE COUNTRY

Pablo Iglesias has received his first no to the multiband strategy that he launched on Monday. The move of the vice president, disembarking by force and asking for passage in Madrid politics, has reignited the most podemita of all battles: errejonistas against Pabloites. Más Madrid, the party founded by Íñigo Errejón when he left Podemos, rejected on Monday a joint list for the Madrid regional governments on May 4. Iglesias’ plan to lead the assault on the presidency of the Community of Madrid collided with his first wall.

Nobody trusts anyone to the left of the left of the PSOE. The announcement of Pablo Iglesias launching himself, without asking, as a candidate to preside over the Community of Madrid on a joint list with Más Madrid caught everyone off guard. So much so that even the candidate of the Madrid formation, Mónica García, reacted well from the start. “We will talk and understand each other,” he said. But as the hours passed, the offer began to smell like another move by Iglesias. More Madrid has twenty seats, Podemos, seven. Why would the leader of the formation with the least support impose its strategy?

The electoral contest on May 4 is a battle of blocks – right and left – that includes a thousand minor skirmishes. The rejection of Más Madrid to the joint list with Podemos threatens the move of Iglesias, a long-term plan and many gangs that begins in Madrid and ends in the general secretariat of Podemos, which in seven years has only known a single leader. Without him number one From a joint candidacy headed by Iglesias, the possibilities of the leader of Podemos to reach the presidency of the Community of Madrid are almost completely deflated.

Podemos was on the verge of becoming an extra-parliamentary force in the last regional elections held in 2019. After the departure of Íñigo Errejón to lead the candidacy of Más Madrid, the formation barely exceeded the barrier of 5% necessary to have representation with Isa Serra as candidate . He won seven seats and was ranked sixth, behind the PSOE, PP, Ciudadanos, Más Madrid and Vox.

The vice president’s party has been losing votes in each election to which it attends since the 71 deputies it had in the general elections of 2016. A drain that did not stop its entry into the central government and that, according to the latest polls, put in He doubts the permanence of United We Can in the Community of Madrid after the May 4 elections. Iglesias was presented on Monday as a bet to avoid a failure that would be very difficult to overcome.

In Podemos they maintain that, despite the refusal of the unitary list, the plans go ahead and they trust that Iglesias can even surpass García at the polls. From Más Madrid they are sure that they will be ahead. “The doubt was that we did not know if Podemos was going to get the 5% necessary for it to add to the left; now with Pablo it is clear that he is going to get it out, well, great ”, says a member of the group. The electoral circumstances of the Community of Madrid make it of no special value for the parties to attend together or separately if they manage to exceed 5% of the votes. The size of the region and the number of seats allow for a much more proportional system than in a general election.

I think we would have aroused great enthusiasm with a unitary candidacy, but with the utmost respect for the decision of the leaders of Más Madrid. Now, to go out with everything to stop the ultras and win Madrid. We will put all our strength and enthusiasm to achieve it. #If possible – Pablo Iglesias 🔻 (@PabloIglesias) March 16, 2021

The resentment between the two parties that were born of oneself is still present. Sources from Más Madrid think that if Iglesias had really wanted to reach an agreement with them, he would have negotiated it before announcing it. “In this way, it states that we [al decir que no] we are responsible for the union of the left not taking place ”, they deduce.

In the meeting held on Monday morning by the members of the Madrid formation, the main debate turned on how to communicate their rejection so as not to appear guilty. The answer managed to deflect the pressure. “We women are tired of doing dirty work so that in historical moments they ask us to step aside,” Garcia underlined in a video where she announced her refusal to join the joint list. A blow to the leader of Podemos, who responded politely: “Maximum respect.”