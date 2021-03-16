More Madrid rejects the proposal of a joint candidacy with Pablo Iglesias, as proposed this Monday by the Vice President of the Government, when he announced that he was leaving that post to attend the elections to the Community of Madrid on May 4. This has been decided by the party leadership this Tuesday, after an emergency meeting, from eight in the morning, to the regional leadership. The leadership and the future of the party were at stake after the last political movement of Iglesias that, last night, announced that he is willing to go number two on a list headed by Mónica García, the More Madrid candidate. “We women are tired of doing dirty work so that in historical moments they ask us to step aside,” she replied. More Madrid has slammed the door on Iglesias.

Last night, during an interview on the show The intermediate of La Sexta, Iglesias announced that he would be willing to go number two for García, if those registered wanted. “We have helped people wake up and get excited,” he said, referring to the boost that his presence will give to the ailing candidacy of United We Can. “I am clear that Mónica García, her colleagues and the people of Más Madrid can agree. I would agree to go second to Mónica García. If the registrants decide it, I am delighted to go in the position that touches me ”. This morning, during an interview with Red Hot In La Sexta, García answered:

– Has it bothered you that Pablo Iglesias appeared?

– Why are we going to fool ourselves, a little.

But the idea is not liked in Más Madrid, the spin-off of Podemos that Íñigo Errejón started with the former mayor of Madrid Manuela Carmena. And the answer has come this morning. “5% of the three lists [progresistas, la de PSOE, Más Madrid y Podemos] It is guaranteed and it is the best way to mobilize ”, said deputy Mónica García in a video published on her Twitter profile in which, without mentioning Iglesias, she sentenced:“ Women are tired of doing dirty work so that in historical moments ask us to step aside ”.

The executive of the fourth party in the region – 14% of the vote and 20 seats in the 2019 elections – ended around 9:30 in the morning. An hour later, García has made public a video message in which he has underlined his career in recent times: “Madrid is not a Netflix series that started last Wednesday with the call for elections, I have been working in Madrid for a long time “, it states. Although she rejects Iglesias’s proposal, she does say that she is ready for dialogue after the elections. “I want to present myself to the elections of the Community of Madrid. From Más Madrid we are going to guarantee dialogue ”, he said. +

“We cannot waste a minute. We cannot dedicate ourselves to hitting each other and looking at our navel because it distracts us from kicking Ayuso out of Puerta del Sol. From Más Madrid we are going to guarantee cooperation and dialogue with the rest of the forces, as we have been doing since the beginning of the legislature. We have to show the people of Madrid that we can understand each other among different people and that we put the interests of Madrid before party barriers ”.

I am Mónica García, I am 47 years old, I am a public health doctor and mother. I want to be the next president of the Community of Madrid. pic.twitter.com/xTY1kw02nI – Monica Garcia (@Monica_Garcia_G) March 16, 2021

The Minister of Consumption and IU leader, Alberto Garzón, has described the decision of Más Madrid as a “notable error”. “Unity is not the answer to everything, but it is a stimulus that allows things to be done differently than in 2019: then Ayuso ruled,” he warned in a message on social networks, in which Garzón added that this was a new occasion that required “Unity and humility.” Despite this, he wishes “good luck” to Mónica García.

The left will not be united to the elections of May 4

The left, therefore, will not be united to the elections of next May 4. There will be three parties: United We Can, More Madrid and PSOE. The Iglesias movement caught PSOE and Más Madrid offside on Monday, who were unaware of it. However, several deputies from Más Madrid consulted predicted —before Iglesias’s candidacy— that it would be difficult to come up with a joint list. Íñigo Errejón, the leader of Más País (the Más Madrid brand nationwide), has also launched a message of support for García on his Twitter profile: “Feminism has taught us that we don’t always have to be the protagonists”.

“The time to understand unity with clubs, children’s fights, the soap opera that has revolved around this many times, is over,” the party’s co-spokesperson in the Assembly, Pablo Gómez Perpinyà, assured this newspaper. Sunday. “The unit of action should not be confused with the unit of ballots.” “We are going en bloc,” said a member of the party early in the morning.

“At this time [hay] three strong candidacies and that is the key ”, he published this morning on social networks Ines Sabanés, deputy of More Country. “[Tres] Good candidates can mobilize more and guarantee better results than two or one. The key is respect and cooperation in the campaign and later to form a government ”, he bet.

Right now, three strong candidates and that is the key: good candidates, they can mobilize more and guarantee better results than two or one.

The key is respect and cooperation in the campaign and later to form a government (botanical model) – Inés Sabanés (@isabanes) March 16, 2021

More Madrid and United We Can are the result of a fracture. The electoral data in the elections in which both have competed with their brands – and their national leaders – are contradictory. In the last general elections, with Íñigo Errejón as the candidate, Más País obtained 201,389 votes in the capital of Spain and Unidos Podemos, with Pablo Iglesias at the helm, 463,629. That happened in November 2019. And what happened in the Autonomous Regions of May 2019, just a few months before? That Errejón achieved 471,538 and Podemos, with Isabel Serra at the top of the list, 179,046. The difference gave 20 seats to Más Madrid and seven to Unidas Podemos.

In United We Can, the news of Iglesias has raised the morale of the party. The internal and public polls that they handled were close to 5% of the votes. The formation even believed that it could disappear from the parliamentary framework. The machinery started up. Five days later, Iglesias gambles his future at the polls on May 4. “It is a master move,” said a senior party official yesterday.