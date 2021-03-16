Although in Podemos they hoped this Monday to unify the Madrid left after Pablo Iglesias’ announcement to leave the Government and dispute the presidency of the Community to Isabel Díaz Ayuso, the contacts between morados and Errejonistas have become entrenched this Tuesday. More Madrid rejects the proposal to attend the elections together to be held on May 4 in the region, after its executive has met urgently first thing in the morning.

In addition to the dthat venues that Pablo Iglesias and Íñigo Errejón dragged since 2017When the two collided in Vistalegre 2, the main sticking point is the name that would top that unit list. The leader of Unidos Podemos assured this Monday in La Sexta that he would not mind occupying second place “as long as it is decided in a joint primary”, but in Más Madrid they fear that his presence will engulf his current candidate, Monica Garcia.

Errejón himself defended Martínez on social networks, appealing that “feminism has taught us not to be protagonists.” She did so by citing a message from the Madrid leader of her party, in which she assured that “I want to be the next president of the Community of Madrid.”

According to the deputy of Más País Inés Sabanés, the left-wing electorate can “mobilize more” and “guarantee better results” with three independent left-wing candidates instead of two, alluding to the confluence of Más Madrid and Unidas Podemos, or even one , in reference to a unitary list with the PSOE.

The decision to reject Iglesias’ offer was taken this morning by the management of Más Madrid, which was meeting urgently to analyze the disembarkation of the Podemos leader in regional politics. Undoubtedly, disagreements between the leaders of both parties have influenced the decision. More Madrid until now had 20 deputies in the regional Assembly for the 7 of United We Can, which slightly exceeded 5% of the votes required to achieve representation.