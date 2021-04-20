More Madrid has filed a complaint against Vox in the Madrid Provincial Prosecutor’s Office for a possible hate crime on the electoral posters at the Sol train station, directed against unaccompanied minors.

The posters include messages such as’ A MENA, 4,700 euros a month. Your grandmother, 426 euros of pension / month ‘, along with the Vox logo and its campaign slogan’ Protect Madrid ‘. In the same poster you can see the image of two people, an elderly woman and, in another, a hooded and masked man with a dark complexion.

More Madrid argues in the complaint filed by its president, Pablo Gómez Perpinyà, that hate speech “consists of encouraging, promoting or inciting, directly or indirectly, hatred, hostility, discrimination or violence against a group, for racist reasons or other referents to the ideology, religion or beliefs, personal situation, the belonging of its members to an ethnic group, race or nation, their national origin ”.

“Unfortunately we still have to witness this type of allegedly criminal behavior that, motivated by hatred and intolerance, limits dignity and puts at risk the freedom and development of people under equal conditions and opportunities,” they added in the complaint. .

Special diffusion in campaign



As complainants, they understand that the aggravating factor provided for by article 510.3 of the Criminal Code would apply, which establishes that the penalties provided will be imposed in the upper half when the facts had been carried out through a social communication medium, by means of Internet or through the use of information technologies, so that it is made accessible to a large number of people.

To which they add the aggravating circumstance that «behind the identification of an ‘administrative’ category there is a criminalization of a particularly vulnerable group since they are minors whose origin is foreign and who in Spain do not have their legal guardians, for what it becomes more imperative that there is a reinforced protection to avoid what the criminal type seeks to protect ».

Perpinyà adds that the denounced events are carried out within the framework of an electoral process in which Vox has “special media attention as a result of the mere election call, which is reinforced by the availability of public media to disseminate such hateful messages from Directly through the electoral spaces approved by the Provincial Electoral Board and indirectly through the more than probable electoral subsidy, which will return the expenses incurred to disseminate the reported hate speech.

“That is why the accused are aware of the amplification of their message and their ability to amplify the object of discrimination and pointing out the group of minors who are grouped under the administrative name of ‘menas’ when they are broadcast during the electoral campaign” they have argued.

Interviews



In its complaint, Más Madrid includes interviews in the press and television of the Vox candidate for the May 4 elections, Rocío Monasterio, where she speaks about unaccompanied minors. They also transfer to the National Office for the Fight against Hate Crimes and ask “to monitor those cases of hate crimes known to the State Security Forces and Bodies that acquire relevance, given the social alarm they represent, the complexity or the seriousness of the criminal acts ”.

More Madrid contributes in the complaint the possibility that the Vox candidate and her electoral campaign poster use figures “that may have been extracted from the Government Agreements of the Community of Madrid”, specifically from the meeting of last March 3, when a temporary residential care service for unaccompanied foreign minors between the ages of 13 and 17, with 16 places, was contracted with the Fundación Diagrama Interntación Psicosocial for an amount of 448,448 euros.

“If we divide the amount by the 16 places and the duration of the contract (6 months), the resulting 4,671.33 euros are close to the figure mentioned in the interviews”, they have indicated, after noting that the program ‘VerificaRTVE’ of the 16 of April “has already done a research project in this regard, speaking with the beneficiary entity of said items.”

There it is stated that the concessions of the autonomous communities “are not a salary that minors receive as is, which is at their disposal.”

The technical coordinator of Service for Development (SERCADE), Xavier Parra, also specified that the communities «do not directly give pocket money to any minor, but rather concessions for the management of a set of services, among which are maintaining a space or managing to its staff, who can be foreigners or Spanish ». And to add that in the Community of Madrid “the cost of the reception place” does not depend on nationality but on the needs of the minor “.