In the midst of a plenary session full of reproaches, Mónica García, the leader of Mas Madrid, announced this Thursday in the Assembly that she has registered a complaint with the General Directorate of Hospital Inspection, Planning and Strategy for the chaos in the reopening of the emergency room outpatients. The text demands that the responsibility of the management of the Ministry of Health and all those members of the Government of Isabel Díaz Ayuso who have participated in the decision to communicate changes of destination and hours, or to configure the service, be resolved at dawn. with Primary Care volunteers, which has caused 60% casualties among doctors. The regional president attends the announcement undaunted. According to her words, the responsibility for the chaos has already been settled. She is to blame, she says, for the “trade union terror, the political terror” of the left. And she bursts out in anger.

“When he accuses us of not wanting to work and boycott the system, he has no idea what he is talking about,” begins García, an anesthesiologist before being a politician, after feeling firsthand the accusation launched by the Government that the problems in the reopening are due to 60% casualties “sudden”. “Our passion is caring, and caring is a word that fits you very well,” adds the leader of Más Madrid. “Their insults don’t affect us,” she stresses. “I am going to file a complaint with the health inspection so that they can take action on the matter.”

The text of the complaint, which this newspaper has accessed, underlines that the “organizational and staffing deficiencies lead to the suspicion that the requirements regulated by legal regulations are not being adequately met.” In addition, it urges “the verification of the composition of the templates”. And it claims to investigate “possible violations of personnel rights related to unforeseen changes in their destination appointments, ordinary or reduced shifts, mandatory breaks, etc., regulated in the statutory and labor regulations.”

Those lines summarize a major problem. Out-of-hospital emergencies returned to work last Thursday. It was a disaster. As the reorganization decided by the Government implies changes of center and schedules, at least 30 toilets resigned from their jobs before the reopening, because until then they worked specific schedules to reconcile with their personal situations and could not assume that change of conditions One day to another. In addition, many professionals began to receive emails at dawn in which they were notified of the new destinations and schedules. Some, at four in the morning. As a consequence, the Ministry of Health accounted for more than 40% casualties among the health personnel who had to join the 78 24-hour Health Centers. In the case of doctors, absences reached 60%.

The problem that has not improved with the passing of days. Thus, during the night of Halloween, 26 of the 80 24-hour Health Centers in the Community of Madrid worked without a doctor in the device, and 12 of them could not even open.

However, Ayuso acts this Thursday as if these data did not reflect a problem, but a betrayal. It is the thesis that the majority of the Executive defends with different tones and some exceptions, such as the head of Health, Enrique Ruiz-Escudero: some of the doctors who miss work, or resign, do so because they are on the left, not because They have changed their shifts and work center at dawn, and without negotiating. A caper plot that allows you to transform a labor problem into a political one. Ayuso’s favorite terrain to confront his rivals.

“Every time things go wrong for the left in this Community, they turn to public health, which they try to boycott again and again, because they only know how to live by sowing terror and fear among citizens, starting with the elderly and for the people who need it most”, Ayuso snapped at the PSOE spokesman, Juan Lobato.

“She is the only health worker who wants chaos in public health,” the president later tells García, the leader of Más Madrid. “She lives on pain, fear, terror, what she does is embarrassing,” she makes him ugly. “I want to thank the professionals who will go to work despite the union terror, the political terror, that they are promoting,” she accuses. “60% of sudden medical casualties have not helped, but we are convinced that everything will continue as normal.”

Even Vox, the only possible partner of the Executive, is outraged by this argument that puts professionals on the target. “I encourage you to take political responsibilities. They have gone from calling them heroes to villains. They have a problem with how they manage human resources in the Madrid health system. They are showing that they do not know how to do it”, criticizes deputy Gádor Joya, who is also a doctor.

It is a rare coincidence of the extreme right with the rest of the opposition. Because Lobato, from the PSOE, is going the same way: “It is very difficult in such a short time to do so much damage to public health,” he accuses. Or Alejandra Jacinto, from Podemos: “I suppose if there are no doctors in the health centers, it is because they lack a culture of effort,” she says ironically. All seem to agree on the diagnosis, except for Ayuso’s PP.

