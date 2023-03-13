Several people get out of a Metro train at the Sol Metro station. EDUARDO PARRA (Europa Press)

Más Madrid, leader of the opposition to the Government of Isabel Díaz Ayuso in the Community of Madrid, opposes Metro borrowing even more to acquire 142 trains that it has leased until the end of the year, and thus prevent the service from collapsing because it has to be remove them from the tracks. Mónica García’s party demands that the regional Executive contribute this money directly to the company, through a capital increase of 135.4 million euros, so that in this way the public company does not carry an even greater debt on its balance sheet ―He had losses of 57 million in 2021―. Vox, the only partner of the PP in the Chamber, is also flirting with the idea of ​​refusing to approve the Metro’s indebtedness, which is expected to be voted on next Wednesday in the Assembly. If the extreme right maintains that position, which is not guaranteed, the Government will depend on the PSOE (which has not advanced its vote to questions from this newspaper), since Podemos also seems opposed to supporting the growth of the debt of a company in crisis when there is an alternative.

“Metro de Madrid has lost more than 70% of its assets in the last 10 years and the situation is increasingly precarious,” laments deputy Alberto Oliver, from Más Madrid, who on Monday registered an initiative in the Assembly to vote for or against a capital increase of the company of 135.4 million. “Madrid suburban trains have never been so old and there is no forecast of prompt renewal despite the promises of the last five years,” he recalls. “At Más Madrid we have no intention of contributing to the deterioration of our transport jewel by authorizing an increase in debt and we are going to request an immediate capital injection to prevent the collapse of the Madrid metro.”

The calculations of the party are simple. Instead of the company going to the banks, obtaining the money, and paying some interest, the Community pays it directly without the company having to return anything in exchange, or pay interest. Ana Cuartero, number three of Vox in the Assembly, expressed herself along the same lines, although the party later specified that this opinion was issued on an individual basis, and does not have to reflect that of the organization.

The spokesperson for Más Madrid in the Madrid Assembly, Mónica García. Fernando Sanchez (Europa Press)

“As the Metro de Madrid report itself indicates, there are other options for borrowing,” recalled Cuartero, referring to the document advanced by this newspaper. “If avoiding the collapse of the metro only means 100 million, I think it’s time to increase capital for the good of all Madrid,” he added. And he stressed: “If they are not able to keep the Metro in good condition because the Budget Committee does not approve an unjustified increase in the debt limit, I believe that they are not only bad managers, but also that they are absolutely incompetent.”

On February 1, Silvia Roldán, the CEO of the Madrid Metro, signed an alarming report: the service provided by the company to millions of passengers will collapse if the Madrid Assembly does not allow it to borrow hundreds of millions in order to buy 142 Ferromovil 3,000 and 9,000 series trains that are rented until the end of the year, and that will be removed from the tracks if they have not been purchased by then. Worse still, according to documentation accessed by EL PAÍS: as this purchase was going to be carried out in two installments, the company risks losing the 101.3 million it already paid in 2022 for not being able to pay the 367.3 million it it promised for 2023. These are the consequences of the fact that the PP and Vox did not approve the Budgets for this year, extending those for 2022, and thus reducing the margin of indebtedness foreseen so that the Metro could undertake an operation that amounts to 468, 6 millions.

What will the PSOE do, which the rest of the opposition considers prone to save the PP on this issue? “We have not decided what we are going to do”, they respond in the game. “First we have to see if they take him back to the commission because they raised him the other day for fear of blackmail from Vox and they didn’t even give us the opportunity to listen to their reasons and understand the problem,” they continue. “If they take it to the commission, we will listen and decide with the same predisposition and good will that we had that morning,” they add. “But we cannot respond to them before listening, and even less to prevent them from being blackmailed by Vox every day.”

Podemos, for its part, did not clarify the meaning of its vote either, which is still under study, although sources familiar with its strategy consider it unlikely that they would support Metro borrowing more. The reason is in the company’s accounts. Metro’s net worth has been reduced from 1,176 million euros in 2010 to less than 400 in 2021, according to their balances. The company’s solvency ratio has worsened from 4.4 in 2018 to 6 in 2020, when this data was last published: Metro would already need six times the gross profit obtained to pay off its debt. And the 2021 balance showed losses, as the 2022 balance will predictably do due to the rise in energy prices, which forced the Ayuso Executive to rescue the public company Metro de Madrid in January with an injection of 114,374,396, 65 euro.

