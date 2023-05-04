did it fascinate you “dahmer” on netflix? The case of brothers menendez it will surprise you even more. The streaming platform has confirmed the second season of the anthology series that began with the ‘Milwaukee Cannibal’ and the title of this continuation already leaves a lot to think about. “Monsters: The Story of Lyle and Erik Menendez” will portray the story of another of the most terrifying and macabre crimes that attacked the United States. What to expect from Ryan Murphy’s new production and when would it be released? We’ll tell you then.

The Menéndez brothers: worse than Jeffrey Dahmer?

Netflix confirmed the series with the release of a terrifying and captivating teaser in which Lyle Menéndez’s call to the Police is heard, in which the young man pretends that someone entered his house to kill his parents. The case follows the cruel murder perpetrated by two brothers, who decided to end the life of their parents and elaborate a lie to hide that both were the true perpetrators of the crime.

This will be the second season of the anthology series created by Ryan Murphy for Netflix and which in 2022 became a sensation on the streaming platform. The protagonist of him Evan Peters even won a Golden Globe for best actor thanks to the role of him ‘Milwaukee Cannibal’.

When does the series “Los hermanos Menéndez” premiere?

At the moment, Netflix has not confirmed the exact release date for “Monsters: The Story of Lyle and Erik Menendez”. However, in the teaser clarifies that the series will arrive in 2024so it is a matter of time to see new images of its protagonists and more details about the plot that the creator Ryan Murphy prepares.

