Traveling with ICE and Intercity, for example, is not always easy for people with wheelchairs. This is set to change more and more with new vehicles in the fleet. A completely new train model also helps.

FRailway trains should increasingly be able to be used without steps or other barriers, for example for people with disabilities. By 2025, around 50 percent and by 2030 at least two thirds of the trains should be equipped with “vehicle-related boarding aids or level entry,” as the Federal Ministry of Transport responded to a small question from the Union parliamentary group. This means that passengers can get on and off the train independently of supporting service staff at the station.

The ICE L train type, which will be added to the fleet at the end of this year, will for the first time ensure level access at all entrances at stations with the standard platform height of 0.76 meters, explained the ministry with reference to information from the federally owned company. The interior also has no steps or steep ramps along almost the entire length of the train. Last year, service staff helped boarding, changing or getting out in 594,000 cases.

According to the railway, newly designed trains are generally barrier-free accessible, the ministry said. This also included tactile seat numbers, grab handles on the seats, ceiling monitors in the passenger compartment, spacious luggage racks at floor level, acoustic door finding signals and height-adjustable lifting tables in wheelchair areas. The reservation rate for wheelchair spaces on the ICEs was around 10 percent in 2023.