W.Because of the corona pandemic, this year’s Academy Awards will now also take place at locations in Europe. The producers of the 93rd Academy Awards announced on Tuesday in a video link with representatives of the nominees that Oscar candidates from London and possibly from other cities could join in, like the industry papers “Variety” and Hollywood Reporter reported.

Only nominees with a maximum of one accompanying person can be present on site. There will be multiple corona tests, and only 20 broadcasters and other media are supposed to report on the red carpet.

The April 25 show was initially only scheduled to run at two locations in Los Angeles with the nominees on site. The show producers, including “Traffic” director Steven Soderbergh, recently stated that video switching at the gala was not desired. So if you do not take part live, you cannot accept the prize virtually in the event of a victory.

Getting there would have been difficult

Due to corona requirements, however, it would have been difficult to travel to Los Angeles, especially for candidates from Europe. Under the new plans, appearances from additional locations, such as London, can be incorporated into the show. In Los Angeles, in addition to the traditional Dolby Theater in Hollywood, the Los Angeles Union Station will also serve as a stage for the Academy Awards for the first time.

Because of the corona pandemic, the trophy show had been postponed from the usual date in February to the end of April.

Other award shows, such as the Golden Globes or the Grammys, were largely virtual this year. The nominees were often brought in via video from locations around the world.